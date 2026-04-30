Meet the legendary heroes and villains of 'Masters of the Universe' (video)

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"Masters of the Universe" charges into theaters starting on June 5, 2026.

The wonderful World of Eternia is positively brimming with heroic warriors, courageous robots, strange mutants, nefarious necromancers, beastly companions, and the coolest command post under the sun, Castle Greyskull.

To introduce fans both young and old to this colorful and chaotic realm, Amazon MGM Studios has compiled two new " Masters of the Universe " video featurettes that present an excellent opportunity to get up close and personal with all the iconic characters that you'll see when this Travis Knight-directed spectacle lands on June 5, 2026.

"When we started visualizing this world, we wanted to do right by the fans," shares LAIKA Studios founder Travis Knight ("Kubo and the Two Strings," "Bumblebee").

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Heroes of Eternia

Masters of the Universe | Heroes of Eternia - Featurette - YouTube Watch On

Adapted from the popular Mattel toy line, Saturday morning spinoff cartoon series, and Hollywood feature film of the ‘80s, this latest live-action incarnation of "Masters of the Universe" is quickly becoming our most anticipated summer release, and the more we see of its sweet sci-fi sorcery, the more we're convinced it will connect with enthusiastic audiences looking for some good old-fashioned escapism.

In these two new behind-the-scenes videos titled "Heroes of Eternia" and "Forces of Evil," we're given a speed-run tour of the fantasy destination complete with backstories and individual character profiles for Prince Adam/He-Man, Teela, Duncan, Roboto, Mekaneck, Fisto, Cringer/Battle Cat, Ram Man, Goat Man, Evil-Lyn, Spikor, Trap Jaw, and the genuinely creepy charisma of Skeletor with his hellish Horde of henchmen.

Forces of Evil

Masters of the Universe | Forces of Evil – Featurette - YouTube Watch On

"The great villains from my childhood, from the Eighties, they were funny, or they were scary, or they look cool," Knight shares in the "Forces of Evil" video. "Skeletor was all three of those things."

Starring Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man/Prince Adam, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Camila Mendes as Teela, Idris Elba as Duncan, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Morena Baccarin as Sorceress, and Kristen Wiig voicing Roboto, the $200 million "Masters of the Universe" storms theaters beginning on June 5, 2026.