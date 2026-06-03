New 'Stargate' show cancelled at Amazon MGM

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This one hurts Stargate fans. Remember that new "Stargate" show that Amazon announced it was working on for Prime Video back in November 2025? Yeah, that's not happening anymore.

As reported by Variety , Amazon has axed the new "Stargate" TV series. The show was being developed by Martin Gero, who was a co-producer on both the "Stargate: Atlantis" and "Stargate: Universe" spin-off shows, along with input from Stargate SG-1 showrunner Joseph Mallozzi and producer Brad Wright.

The news was confirmed by Mallozzi in a post on X shortly after the story broke.

Sadly, it's true. Amazon has elected not to move forward with the new Stargate series.There's not much I can add beyond confirming what's happened. But I will say this...Creator Martin Gero developed a new Stargate series over two years, ultimately crafting a show that… pic.twitter.com/0D6S3QbiKaJune 3, 2026

According to a source that Variety spoke to, the show was cancelled because "Amazon execs were concerned that Gero's take on the series would not have broad appeal beyond the franchise’s already dedicated fanbase". Mallozzi pushed back against this statement on X, saying, "Nope. No. Sorry. Gonna have to push back on this. We were ever mindful of creating a show that would have broad appeal."

Very few plot details had been shared about Gero's project, but in an interview with Stargate podcast Dial the Gate in November 2025, Gero said that the show was "not here to undo what came before", framing the project as a continuation of the franchise, rather than a reboot. The show was still early in development, with Gero also noting in that same interview that "We're not casting yet. We're nowhere near casting yet."

This is disappointing news for Stargate fans — me chief among them — but there is still hope. While they've turned away from this idea, Amazon is reportedly still interested in exploring the Stargate franchise, and Gero himself will continue to develop show ideas as part of a larger deal with Amazon MGM Studios.

(Image credit: Amazon MGM)

The first series, " Stargate SG1 ", debuted on television in 1997. It was a spin-off from the 1994 Roland Emmerich film that massively expanded upon the story and lore, while recasting the lead roles. Richard Dean Anderson slipped into the boots of Colonel Jack O'Neill (this time with two 'l's) while Michael Shanks took over from James Spader as Daniel Jackson. The duo was joined by Major Samantha Carter (Amanda Tapping) and alien warrior Teal'C (Christopher Judge) to form the eponymous SG-1, a team tasked with exploring the galaxy through the mysterious Stargate.

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The show ran for an impressive 10 seasons between 1997 and 2007, racking up a staggering 214 episodes during its decade-long run, cementing itself as one of the most successful sci-fi TV shows of all time.

There were also two spin-off shows after that — "Atlantis" and "Universe". "Atlantis" had a successful run of five seasons, racking up 99 episodes of its own, but "Universe" struggled to find its footing, lasting for only two seasons before ending in 2011. Since then, the only Stargate we've had on our screens was "Stargate: Origins", a low-budget (but surprisingly good) prequel series that explored the life of Catherine Langford, the woman who discovered the Stargate.

For now, it's back to the drawing board for Amazon, and back to the pit of despair for us Stargate fans, but mark my words; there will be another Stargate show. Undomesticated equines could not stop it from happening.