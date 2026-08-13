Total solar eclipse stuns skywatchers | Space photo of the day for Aug. 13, 2026

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The moment just before totality during the Aug. 12, 2026 total solar eclipse, captured from the deck of the MS Spitsbergen on the HX Expeditions eclipse voyage. (Image credit: Daisy Dobrijevic/Future)

The total solar eclipse of Aug. 12, 2026 was one for the books. And this photo, snapped just as the eclipse was about to enter totality, really captures the drama of the moment.

What is it?

On Aug. 12, 2026, millions of people around the world witnessed a total solar eclipse . This happens when the moon passes in front of the sun , completely blocking it from our perspective here on Earth. (During a partial solar eclipse, only part of the sun's face is blocked by the moon.)

Observers lucky enough to be in the narrow "path of totality" that day got an experience they'll never forget.

Why is it incredible?

The chance to observe a total solar eclipse doesn't come along very often and is truly surreal and magical. While you might logically know that it's a predictable result of orbital dynamics, it's still incredibly strange in the moment to watch the sun disappear behind a black disk.

During totality, you experience a sort of false nighttime in the middle of the day. This can trigger strange responses from wildlife, with animals that are typically nocturnal coming out to see what's going on, confused about why night arrived at what feels like the wrong time.

Space.com skywatching editor Daisy Dobrijevic traveled to the Scoresby Sund off the coast of Greenland to experience the total solar eclipse from the deck of the MS Spitsbergen on the HX Expeditions eclipse voyage, and she's been taking us all along on her journey.

"I couldn't believe my eyes. I knew exactly what to expect — I’ve written about total solar eclipses countless times and given talks about them — but nothing prepared me for the feeling of actually seeing it," Dobrijevic said about her experience watching the eclipse. "I was completely in awe. As thin clouds drifted in towards the end of totality, they only added to the drama and emotion of an already extraordinary sight."