The 10 best sci-fi TV shows of the 2000s

References
By published

From 'Battlestar Galactica' and 'Lost,' to 'Fringe' and 'Invader Zim,' this all-star roster of sci-fi programming will have you revisiting all these sensational series.

Split image showing screenshots from three 2000s sci-fi shows: Firefly, Doctor Who, and Battlestar Galactica
(Image credit: 20th Century Fox, BBC, Sci-Fi)