'Firefly' is getting an animated series featuring the original cast, and we're all shiny with anticipation

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"Firefly" is destined to return for a new animated series in development

After a week of cryptic TikTok teaser videos of Nathan Fillion knocking on the front doors of his old "Firefly" co-stars’ homes, we finally got the official word from Captain Mal Reynolds himself: a new animated "Firefly" series is definitely in the works!

Heralding from Collision33, Fillion’s own production company, and 20th Television Animation, this sci-fi revival brings back the iconic crew of the Serenity that we first fell in love with back in 2002.

The original show tragically only received a single season before it was cancelled by Fox, and while we did get one more outing with the movie "Serenity" in 2005, it's been more than two decades since Mal and his ragtag crew have graced our screens. But good news, Browncoats, because our wait is finally almost over.

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The news dropped in the midst of an AwesomeCon panel and live taping of Fillion and co-star Alan Tudyk’s podcast "Once We Were Spacemen." Accompanying them were original "Firefly" cast members Gina Torres, Jewel Staite, Morena Baccarin, Summer Glau, and Sean Maher.

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Based on Fillion’s announcement video on Instagram, the entire original cast will be featured in this animated enterprise, including Alan Tudyk's Walsh, who was sadly killed in the "Serenity" film.

This "Firefly" series would seemingly be set directly after the sole TV season but prior to that 2005 big-screen movie. Ron Glass passed away in 2016, which would necessitate a vocal recasting if that character is reintroduced. A pilot script is in the can, so it's go time!

Fillion and Co. are currently seeking a distribution partner for their "Firefly" endeavor, but with momentum building, fans clamoring, and all the creative elements in place, it shouldn’t be long before a streamer snaps it up fast! Our money is on Hulu/Disney+, but we'll have to wait and see. And if no one picks it up, I swear by my pretty floral bonnet I will end someone.

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ShadowMachine's concept art for the "Firefly" animated series (Image credit: ShadowMachine)

Though the space western had a short life on the Fox Network and only ran for 14 episodes before being cancelled, it did spawn a 2005 feature film, " Serenity ." and has since cultivated a dedicated cult following.

Created and written by Joss Whedon, "Firefly's" reboot has been given the seal of approval by "The Avengers'" filmmaker. The project will be headed up by Tara Butters ("Agent Carter," "Dollhouse") and Marc Guggenheim ("Arrow," "Flash"). Animation duties will fall upon the Academy Award-winning indie studio ShadowMachine ("Robot Chicken," "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio").

Despite it being over 20 years since the "Firefly" gang has been galavanting around the galaxy, an imaginative collection of prose novels, comic books, and graphic novels has kept the franchise relevant.

You can watch the original "Firefly" series on Hulu.