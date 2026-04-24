How did humanity end up underground in 'Silo'? Apple TV digs deep in new Season 3 teaser (video)

Click for next article

Silo — Season 3 Official Teaser | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Warning: Potential "Silo" Spoilers Ahead!

When we last visited Apple TV's "Silo"-verse back in 2025's Season 2 finale , Rebecca Ferguson’s Juliette had just returned to Silo 18 from her forced exile, right on time to prevent a full-scale breakout riot that would have ended badly had the survivors ventured outside. But she was met in the airlock by Tim Robbins' Bernard in a fiery cliffhanger climax that left us all totally breathless.

Then that finale episode shot back in time centuries earlier to a rainy night rendezvous at a Washington D.C. restaurant between a journalist and a politician, two fate-filled persons that will become pivotal players in a vast global conspiracy and eventual creation of the silo network.

Article continues below

Now Apple TV has just unveiled the first teaser and release date for " Silo" Season 3 and it's just a taste of what will likely be the highpoint for summer sci-fi viewership as we learn much more about this frightening world. Per the latest backwards-running preview, it's apparent the season will be operating on a dual timeline that shifts back and forth from the 21st century before the calamity forced humanity underground, and the continuing saga of Silo 18 and Juliette’s rise.

Apple TV's "Silo" Season 3 arrives on July 3, 2026. (Image credit: Apple TV)

Based on award-winning sci-fi author Hugh Howey's bestselling trilogy of dystopian novels, "Wool," "Shift," and "Dust," and executive produced by Graham Yost ("From the Earth to the Moon," "Band of Brothers," "Justified"), "Silo" returns July 3, 2026 for another 10-episode apocalyptic nightmare with fresh chapters airing each Friday and through Sept. 4.

'In the present, Juliette Nichols (Ferguson) survives her forced 'cleaning' but returns with memory loss as the silo recovers from rebellion and faces a dangerous new threat," states the official synopsis. "Meanwhile, in the 'Before Times,' journalist Helen Drew (Jessica Henwick) and Congressman Daniel Keene (Ashley Zukerman) uncover a conspiracy that pulls them into a chain of events with catastrophic, irreversible consequences."

Helen Drew (Jessica Henwick) and Congressman Daniel Keene (Ashley Zukerman) in "Silo" Season 3 (Image credit: Apple TV)

In addition to Ferguson, Henwick, and Zukerman, "Silo" Season 3 cast members include Common, Steve Zahn, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McRae, Remmie Milner, Rick Gomez, Billy Postlethwaite, Clare Perkins, Jessica Brown Findlay, Morven Christie, Reed Birney, Matt Craven, and Colin Hanks.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Before we can know why we're here," Juliette shares in a somber voiceover during the grim one-minute appetizer. "Before we can know everything is as it is. Before we know how it all will end, we need to understand how it all began."

"Silo" resurfaces July 3, 2026 exclusively on Apple TV and is executive produced by Graham Yost, Michael Dinner, Nina Jack, Joanna Thapa, Ferguson, Morten Tyldum, Howey, Amber Templemore, Fred Golan, Rémi Aubuchon and AMC Studios.