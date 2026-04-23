Could 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' restore the 'Star Wars' spark? Watch the electrifying final trailer and decide if this is the way

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Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu | Final Trailer | In Theaters May 22 - YouTube Watch On

The latest trailer for the next Star Wars film is an explosive return to form to the old-fashioned Saturday afternoon matinee style seen in vintage Hollywood serials featuring Buck Rogers and Flash Gordon back in the heady days of pulp science fiction, something George Lucas's original Star Wars Trilogy tried to faithfully capture and did so beautifully.

The surprisingly enjoyable final trailer for Disney/Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian and Grogu was released last week in the aftermath of CinemaCon 2026 and delivers more than enough nostalgic space opera vibes prior to its scheduled May 22, 2026 release.

At that annual Las Vegas industry convention, director John Favreau revealed the first 17 minutes of the film and wowed the attending audience with thrills and spills from a galaxy far, far away, perhaps reigniting that wonderfully pure "Star Wars" magic.

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Jabba the Hutt's slimy warlord cousins known as "The Twins." (Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

In Disney/Lucasflim's $166 million spinoff feature we find Pedro Pascal reprising his role as feared bounty hunter Din Djarin from the Disney+ TV series, "The Mandalorian." He's teaming up with the green-skinned, pint-sized Baby Yoda to track down wanted criminals for the New Republic.

This cosmic adventure is stuffed with Star Wars characters, ships and lore, including a shiny new Razor Crest spaceship, hateful Hutt twins on the moon of Nar Shaddaa, mad mercenaries, mystical moments, monster battle droids, Imperial walkers, X-wings in formation, alien serpents, airborne Anzellans, and " Star Wars Rebels " fan favorite Zeb Orellios.

Two particular items worth mentioning are the humongous stop-motion robots Mando is fighting which were created by Academy Award-winning Phil Tippett and his ace VFX crew, and the incredibly cool live-action rendering of Embo, "The Clone Wars"' brutal Kyuzo bounty hunter, and his faithful wolf-like creature Marrok. "The Mandalorian" co-creator Dave Filoni will also be providing Embo's villainous voice!

Also starring Sigourney Weaver as New Republic Colonel Ward and Jeremy Allen White as Jabba's son Rotta the Hutt, "The Mandalorian and Grogu" lands May 22, 2026.