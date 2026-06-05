DC Studios lights the fuse on a sensational final 'Supergirl' trailer and it's totally peak (video)

Click for next article

Supergirl | Tickets on Sale Now - YouTube Watch On

To be honest, we were all getting a bit worried about " Supergirl's " prospects in this fickle theatrical environment where YouTubers' no-budget feature films were beating out a "Star Wars" movie at the box office. It had been pretty much complete radio silence from its marketing campaign for the past two months ever since a lackluster preview landed in April, but that all changed this week!

DC Studios just released one helluva new "Supergirl" trailer that has us reenergized and extremely upbeat about its cinematic fortunes when it does finally arrive in multiplexes starting on June 26, 2026.

It’s a kickass battle royale from start to finish with all fight and no filler as Milly Alcock's soaring, fully-suited Kara Zor-El and Krypto the Superdog take on a cadre of intergalactic enemies.

A teenage Kara Zor-El. arrives on Earth with Krypto in "Supergirl" (Image credit: DC Studios)

The plot for director Craig Gillespie's "Supergirl" has been snagged straight from DC Comics' "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow," a 2021-2022 comic book miniseries written by Tom King and paired with illustrations from Brazilian artist Billquis Evely.

DC Studios co-chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran serve as producers on the DCU’s $175 million big screen superhero slugfest that just might exceed expectations.

It all revolves around a revenge mission when Supergirl teams up with gal pal Ruthye Marye Knoll (Eve Ridley) to hunt down the pirate assassin Krem of the Yellow Hills (Matthias Schoenaerts) and crosses paths with rowdy alien bounty hunter Lobo (Jason Momoa) in his first live-action DCU appearance. Interestingly, that cigar-smoking biker ruffian was not a character in the DC Comics title of a few years back.

Kara Zor-El about to scorch an enemy with her heat ray in "Supergirl" (Image credit: DC Studios)

We’re getting a bit fed up with the Blondie "Call Me" anthem that seems to cling to every 'Supergirl" preview, but here in this invigorating trailer we're given so much more than in any previous publicity offering.

Signup to our newsletter Follow us on Google

This time we visit exotic alien cityscapes, witness brutal action galore, feel the blast of crimson heat rays, are shown the bond between Kara and Ruthye, share in seeing Supergirl’s first true costume, score a surprise cameo from David Corenswet’s Man of Steel, and even get to check out a cool flashback to when little Kara first came to planet Earth with Krypto.

"I know it’s pretty colorful, but that's just so everyone knows we're good," Superman declares when displaying Kara’s flashy new blue, red and yellow supersuit.

With a screenplay by Ana Nogueira and co-starring David Krumholtz as Zor-El and Emily Beecham as Alura In-Ze, "Supergirl" zooms into theaters and IMAX on June 26. You can catch "Superman" on HBO Max.