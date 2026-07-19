How Christopher Nolan's 'Interstellar' turned general relativity into the bad guy
Features
By Richard Edwards
Published
As Nolan embarks on "The Odyssey", we look back on the sci-fi movie where time dilation is as cruel as any Greek god.
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As Nolan embarks on "The Odyssey", we look back on the sci-fi movie where time dilation is as cruel as any Greek god.