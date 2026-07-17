'Aliens' at 40: Here are 26 reasons why James Cameron's sequel is still the greatest sci-fi action movie of all time
Features
By Richard Edwards
Published
Sorry, "Predator", but four decades later, this is still the sub-genre's high watermark
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Sorry, "Predator", but four decades later, this is still the sub-genre's high watermark