Amazing Photos of Comet 2018/Y1 Iwamoto!

When the bright-green Comet 2018/Y1 Iwamoto swung by the sun in February 2019, astrophotographers took advantage of the once-in-a-lifetime chance to photograph the comet with their telescopes. The periodic comet won't be back for another 1,371 years. Comet Iwamoto was bright enough to see through binoculars and small telescopes during its passage through the inner solar system.

It reached perihelion, its closest point to the sun, on Feb. 7, and it grew brighter over the next few nights as it got closer to planet Earth. It was at its brightest during its closest approach to Earth on Feb. 12, when it passed by at a safe distance of 28 million miles (45 million kilometers).

Click through this gallery to see some of the most amazing views of Comet Iwamoto captured by astrophotographers around the world!