New interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS is hurtling through the solar system — and you can watch it live online today
3I/ATLAS is the third-ever interstellar object discovered.
A rare but faint interstellar visitor from beyond our solar system is racing toward the sun — and you can watch it live online today!
Astronomers have identified this cosmic interloper as 3I/ATLAS, making it only the third confirmed object from outside the solar system after 'Oumuamua (2017) and comet 2I/Borisov (2019). The interstellar comet, originally designated C/2025 N1 (ATLAS), was observed on July 1 by the NASA-funded ATLAS (Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System) telescope in Rio Hurtado, Chile. It has since been designated 3I/ATLAS by the Minor Planet Center (MPC), with "3I" marking it as the third known interstellar object.
"There are tentative reports of cometary activity," The MPC report states. "With a marginal coma and a short 3" tail".
You can watch comet 3I/ATLAS live online tonight (July 3), thanks to the Virtual Telescope Project, which will livestream views beginning at 6:00 p.m. EDT (2200 GMT). The feed will showcase imagery from telescopes in Manciano, Italy, weather permitting. Tune in via Virtual Telescope's WebTV, YouTube channel or here on Space.com.
Currently, 3I/ATLAS is about 4.5 astronomical units (AU) — or 670 million kilometers (416 million miles) — from the sun according to NASA, and around magnitude 18.8, far too faint for backyard telescopes.
But it's expected to brighten slightly as it approaches perihelion (closest point to the sun) on Oct. 30, when it will pass just 1.4 AU (130 million miles or 210 million km) from the sun inside the orbit of Mars.
The Virtual Telescope Project captured a photo of the interstellar visitor on July 2, using one of its robotic telescopes to track the object's motion across the sky. In the 120-second exposure, the comet appears as a sharp point of light, while the background stars show short trails due to their relative movement.
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
The object is speeding through the solar system at 68 kilometers per second (152,000 mph) relative to the sun, and it poses no threat to Earth, according to NASA.
After dipping behind the sun in late fall, 3I/ATLAS is expected to reappear in early December, giving astronomers another chance to study this rare visitor from beyond our cosmic neighborhood.
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Daisy Dobrijevic joined Space.com in February 2022 having previously worked for our sister publication All About Space magazine as a staff writer. Before joining us, Daisy completed an editorial internship with the BBC Sky at Night Magazine and worked at the National Space Centre in Leicester, U.K., where she enjoyed communicating space science to the public. In 2021, Daisy completed a PhD in plant physiology and also holds a Master's in Environmental Science, she is currently based in Nottingham, U.K. Daisy is passionate about all things space, with a penchant for solar activity and space weather. She has a strong interest in astrotourism and loves nothing more than a good northern lights chase!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.