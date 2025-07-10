I'm sure there are photographers out there who have resorted to wiping their lens clean with their t-shirt. It's not the most glamorous way to keep your gear clean. Luckily for you, there are some good deals on camera accessories this Amazon Prime Day and who can grumble at a lens cleaning kit costing less than $10?

You might be getting your gear ready for the full moon, known as the buck moon, that is rising tonight (July 10) or preparing for a night of astrophotography for the return of Saturn to the night sky. Either way, you may want to consider adding a lens cleaning kit to your gear to ensure your kit is always ready to grab and go.

And we think we've found a bargain set for you. For only $7.99, the Aispour camera lens cleaning gear comes with one bottle of camera lens cleaner, one air blower, a two-in-one lens cleaning pen and a retractable wool soft brush. If this isn't enough, you also get five sensor cleaning swabs, 25 lens cleaning tissue papers, two microfiber cleaning cloths and eight cleaner wipes. Plus, a handy storage box to tidy it away neatly and keep everything together. Not bad for less than $10. Say goodbye to the days of quickly wiping your lens with your t-shirt.

We've also spotted some other cheap camera accessory deals to help you prepare for some celestial activity over the coming months, including the Perseid meteor shower happening in August.

Best camera accessory deals

Aispour Camera lens cleaning kit: was $9.99 now $7.99 at Amazon Save 20% on this must-have camera lens cleaning kit. For less than $10, you get a huge amount of cleaning gear including a bottle of camera lens cleaner, air blower, a two-in-one lens cleaning pen and a retractable wool soft brush plus cleaning swabs, cloths and tissue paper.

K&F Concept Camera battery and SD card holder: was $12.99 now $10.39 at Amazon Save 20% on a handy camera battery and SD card holder for your astrophotography trips. This case can hold four SD cards and two camera batteries. Being made from durable polycarbonate resin with rubber lining, this case prevents water and dust from affecting your kit.