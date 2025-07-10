Are you a Canon fan? These anti-Prime deals save you hundreds off top models including R8, R5 II and R6 II
Walmart is serving up some hot anti-Prime Day deals on Canon EOS R cameras with hundreds of dollars off the best models!
Amazon Prime Day still has two days left and we are rounding up the best deals until the final bell. Many retailers are offering scorching anti-Prime Day deals and are actually undercutting Amazon's own deals, like over $300 off the Canon EOS R8 from Walmart.
Canon is one of the best brands for a range of different cameras and we even have a dedicated guide to the best Canon cameras. There are many deals in play this Amazon Prime Day so take a look here for the best Canon deals or check out our Amazon Prime Day hub for all the best deals across skywatching gear, tech and entertainment.
Best anti-Prime Day Canon Deals
Save $339 on this amazing full-frame astrophotography camera. It can handle high ISO and has dual-pixel autofocusing. It was picked as our best entry-level Canon in our best cameras for astrophotography guide.
We awarded it four and a half stars in our full Canon EOS R8 review for its impressive astro ability packed into a slim body.
Save $129 on this full-frame beast that we dubbed best for low light in our best cameras for astrophotography guide and the best rugged option in our best cameras guide.
We gave it a huge five stars out of five in our full Canon EOS R6 II review for its belting astro performance, excellent high ISO noise handling and impressive battery life.
Save over $500 on the upgraded version of the EOS R5. It features a 45MP full-frame sensor, dual image processors and 8K video capability.
This powerhouse got four and half stars from us in our full Canon EOS R5 II review.
Save over $500 on this powerful low-light camera that is our best hybrid camera in our best mirrorless cameras guide.
It got four and a half stars from us in our full Canon EOS R5 review for its excellent low-light autofocusing, eight stops of image stabilization and 8K video capability.
Save $204 on this camera that is perfect for vlogging and travel photography. It has a 24MP sensor, an articulating screen and can record video in 4K UHD.
This bundle comes with a Canon RF 14-30mm f/4-6.3 lens so you can start shooting straight away!
Save over $200 on the best Canon APS-C camera with a 32.5MP sensor and seven stops of in-body image stabilization. We dubbed it the best for beginners in our best cameras guide.
We gave it four and a half stars in our full Canon EOS R7 review for its good low-light performance and excellent autofocus.
Save $127 off this APS-C camera with a 24MP sensor, 15fps mechanical shutter and 4K video capability. It also inherits a powerful dual-pixel autofocus system and intelligent subject detection.
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Harry joined Space.com in December 2024 as an e-commerce staff writer covering cameras, optics, and skywatching content. Based in the UK, Harry graduated in 2019 with a Bachelor's degree in American Literature with Creative Writing from the University of East Anglia before moving to South Korea to teach English. A keen photographer, Harry has strong experience with astrophotography and has captured celestial objects with a range of cameras. As a lifelong skywatcher, Harry remembers watching the Perseid meteor shower every summer in his hometown and being amazed by the wonders of the night sky.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.