Amazon Prime Day still has two days left and we are rounding up the best deals until the final bell. Many retailers are offering scorching anti-Prime Day deals and are actually undercutting Amazon's own deals, like over $300 off the Canon EOS R8 from Walmart.

Canon is one of the best brands for a range of different cameras and we even have a dedicated guide to the best Canon cameras. There are many deals in play this Amazon Prime Day so take a look here for the best Canon deals or check out our Amazon Prime Day hub for all the best deals across skywatching gear, tech and entertainment.

Best anti-Prime Day Canon Deals