Amazon Prime Day is full of claims of the biggest discounts and the best deals, but I think this deal on the Sony A1 might just be the winner so far. It's one of the best mirrorless cameras ever made, and rarely discounted.

Right now at Walmart, you can pick up the Sony A1 with a huge $1,425 discount. It's worth snapping up fast if you're hunting for a Prime Day Sony camera deal.

Save 22% on the Sony A1 at Walmart this Prime Day.

The Sony A1 is one of Sony's most expensive full-frame mirrorless Alpha cameras. In our Sony A1 review, we gave it an impressive 4.5 out of 5-star score. Our expert camera tester, Kimberley Lane, believes it was a camera that can do almost everything you could ever want in a camera. However, until now, with a price tag of $6,500, it was only really accessible to full-time professional photographers or amateurs with very deep pockets.

So, if you want to experience an absolute powerhouse of a camera, and take your photography to another level, at this price, now may well be the time to pull the trigger — I'd say you better be quick, because at this price it'll go fast.

Save $1,425.04 Sony A1: was $6,499.99 now $5,074.95 at Walmart $1425 cheaper. Get the lowest price we've seen on the Sony A1. This mirrorless Sony camera delivers incredible details with its 50.1MP stills or 8K/30P video. The A1 is rarely discounted to this level, and it's a serious powerhouse of a camera that you'll love shooting with.

Image 1 of 3 The Sony A1 is an absolute beast of a camera in a mirrorless sized package (Image credit: Kimberley Lane) (Image credit: Kimberley Lane) (Image credit: Kimberley Lane)

There's a long, long list of accolades to throw at the Sony A1, but perhaps one its best features is in the color department, our tester thought the A1 was by far Sony's best camera for producing incredibly detailed and life like colors, with a dynamic range better than it's A9 and A2 siblings.

For a camera that delivers incredible detail, the image processing speed is also impressive. The A1 clears while you shoot, so no waiting to start shooting again, which makes life much easier and means you don't miss any shooting opportunities.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Sony A1 will handle anything you throw at it with ease, and the high resolution spec means if you're looking to up your astro photography game, the A,1 with its noise handling performance, will deliver stunning images of the night sky.

The Sony A1 has a fantastic ISO ranging from 100 to 32,000, and its 30fps continuous shooting range means it's capable of capturing fast-moving subjects — great if you like to photograph wildlife. We also think the autofocus and live tracking are second-to-none on this camera. Paired with 425-point contrast-detection AF points, which also helps when capturing the perfect wildlife action shot.

Key features: Full frame, 50.1MP, 8K/30P video, 100-32,000 (expanded 50-102,400) ISO range, Sony E-mount lenses, 1.62 lb (737g) weight, SD UHS-II and CFexpress x 2 memory card slots.

Price history: This Prime Day deal is the cheapest ever seen for the Sony A1. With a launch price of $6,499, because it's so jaw-droppingly good, it's held steady at that price, and very rarely discounted.

Reviews consensus: Whether it's stills or video, the optics on this camera are brilliant thanks to its stacked CMOS sensor and huge 51.1MP resolution. The Sony A1 comes with a very high price tag, so it was reserved for pros and anyone who makes money from photography. It would likely be overkill for beginners, too, but at this price, I'd be more than happy to have this in my bag.

Price comparison: Amazon: $5,398 | Adorama: $5,398

✅ Buy it if: You want one of the best mirrorless cameras ever made at an incredible, rarely seen price.

❌ Don't buy it if: There isn't one really, unless you're totally new to photography, then the outlay might not be justified, as the A1 is geared towards advanced and professional users. A cheaper mirrorless option is the Sony α7R IV.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.