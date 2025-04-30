Capture May's full moon and the Eta Aquarid meteor shower with the best DSLR for astrophotography, now $600 off

We think the D850 is an astro master and it comes designed for shooting in the dark, thanks to backlit buttons, excellent low light autofocus and good high ISO noise handling.

(Image credit: Nikon)

The Nikon D850 has been reduced from $2,396.95 to a staggering $1,796.95, which is an incredible discount if you're in the market for one of the best DSLR cameras ever made. It's the first time we've seen the D850 come in at under $2,000, even beating the Black Friday price (which was $2,196.95).

Get the Nikon D850 for just $1,796.95 and save $600 at Adorama.

Our resident camera guru, Jase Parnell-Brookes, called the D850 an astrophotography master, and Jase highlighted the Nikon D850's brilliant design with its backlit buttons, excellent low-light autofocus and good high ISO noise handling, making it perfect for shooting in the dark. Jase gave the Nikon D850 a 4.5 out of 5-star review and highlighted its impeccable tech specs and a robust, weather-sealed body that won’t ever let you down, saying the D850 is a magnificent option.

Nikon D850: was $2,396.95 now $1,796.95 at Adorama

Save $600 on the Nikon D850, which we think is the best DSLR camera for astrophotography. This D850 is a superb and versatile camera that delivers pro-level results easily. You'll need to provide your own lens as this deal is for the body only, but with a massive 25% discount off the Adorama RRP, you'll have some cash left over to buy one of the best Nikon camera lenses.

Read our Nikon D850 Camera Review.

Nikon D850 review photo showing the incredible ISO range
The D850 has an incredible ISO range which sees the Nikon D850 opening up to the equivalent of ISO 102400 for the darkest scenes.(Image credit: Future/Jason Parnell-Brookes)

Its impeccable performance also means the D850 is a powerhouse of a DLSR in other fields of photography, so no matter what type of photography you're into, this camera won't let you down.

Our sister site Live Science names the Nikon D850 the best DSLR in their best astrophotography buyers guide and it takes the best DSLR for wildlife photography crown in that guide too, which confirms the D850's credentials as a wonderfully versatile DSLR camera.

Whether you're a serious photographer, shooting for business, or just an enthusiastic amateur, the Nikon D850 is an absolute steal at $600 off. It's a camera that you'll have for years, with solid weather-sealing, it's perfect for outdoor adventures, whether shooting May's full moon and the Eta Aquarid meteor showers or capturing the wonders of the Aurora Borealis.

There's a long, long list of accolades to throw at the Nikon D850, but perhaps one of the most important is its high resolution compared to other DSLRs on the market. It's capable of capturing gorgeous imagery with a stunning level of detail, largely thanks to its back-illuminated sensor, which works incredibly well in low-light conditions, which of course makes it a winner when it comes to astrophotography.

The Nikon D850 also has a fantastic ISO ranging from 320 to 102400, and its 9fps continuous shooting range means it's capable of capturing fast-moving subjects, so great if you like to photograph wildlife or sport, it has you covered there.

This DSLR camera deal is US-only. If you're not in the US, you'll find Nikon D850 deals for your region at the bottom of this post.

Key features: 45.7MP full-frame CMOS sensor, 9fps burst rate, 8K UHD video, ISO range from 32-25,600 (extendable to 32-102,400) and superb auto-focus.

Product launched: September 2017.

Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen on the D850, and beats last year's Black Friday/Cyber Monday price of $2,196.95.

Price comparison: The Nikon D850 is even cheaper at Walmart, although that is via a third-party seller — Walmart for $1,728.68 or at Best Buy for $1,799.95.

Reviews consensus: The D850 features in our best camera for astrophotography buyers guide as one of the best DSLR cameras. It gets top marks across our sister sites thanks to its versatile performance, and it's an incredibly powerful tool for almost every kind of photography and video. At this discounted price, the D850 represents incredible value for money.

Space: ★★★★½ | Live Science: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★★

Featured in guides: Best camera for Astrophotography.

✅ Buy it if: You want incredibly detailed images, 8K UHD video footage and a superbly versatile offering that makes the D850 probably the best DSLR camera ever made.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want a lighter camera, the D850 is fairly heavy when compared to the best mirrorless cameras, and we'd recommend the Canon R5 or the Nikon Z8 as two good, lightweight mirrorless camera options.

