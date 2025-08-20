Test your true terrestrial trivia with our Earth quiz!
This quiz will explore the science behind the scenery, the facts behind the familiar, and the wonders that make Earth a living planet.
You don’t have to travel far for this one — we’re diving into the incredible planet you’re standing on right now. Earth is the only known world teeming with life, wrapped in oceans, mountains, forests, and clouds. It’s familiar, yet full of surprises.
From the molten core beneath your feet to the swirling atmosphere above, Earth is a masterpiece of balance and motion.
With tectonic plates that shape continents and a magnetic field that shields us from solar radiation, Earth is as dynamic as it is beautiful.
Whether you’re a nature lover, a science buff, or just curious about the planet you call home, this Earth quiz is your chance to dig deep.
Try it out below and see how well you score!
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Space.com. Formerly, she was the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a freelance science journalist. Her beats include quantum technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.
