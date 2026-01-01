Space Force shows off snowy new Alaska radar post | Space photo of the day for Jan. 1, 2026

The solid-state long-range radar system, Long Range Discrimination Radar, is now controlled by the U.S. Space Force.

Early in December, the U.S. Space Force 's Combat Forces Command (CFC) formally accepted operational responsibility for the Long Range Discrimination Radar (LRDR) after the successful completion of a series of tests. This advanced radar system now moves from extended testing into real-world, day-to-day use to support U.S. missile defense.

What is it?

Long Range Discrimination Radar (LRDR) is a cutting-edge ground-based radar system designed to detect, track and discriminate long-range ballistic missile threats with high precision. With its higher precision, the system can better tell the difference between something dangerous (like an intercontinental ballistic missile ) and things that aren't dangerous (like debris). That sorting task is what the "discrimination" in its acronym refers to.

LRDR has been in the works for years. In late 2021 , the Missile Defense Agency marked the radar's initial tests in Alaska, kicking off the long process of testing, training and integration into the larger missile defense network.

Where is it?

The LRDR is located at Clear Space Force Station in Alaska.

The LRDR is now part of the larger Space Force missile defense network. (Image credit: U.S. Space Force)

Why is it amazing?

Missile defense isn't just about seeing something, it's also about knowing what you're seeing in time to respond. LRDR is designed to provide more precise tracking and discrimination data which the Space Force says can improve interceptor precision and shorten reaction times.

Now controlling LRDR, the Space Force emphasizes that the system will be continuously monitoring our skies and atmosphere, making the system a key sentinel in the U.S. missile defense strategy.

Want to learn more?

You can learn more about radar systems and the U.S. Space Force