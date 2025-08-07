The Canon EOS R8 has been reduced from $1,699 to just $1,315.99, with Walmart offering an impressive discount for those in the market for one of the best entry-level Canon cameras. However, don't be fooled by the beginner's tag, because this camera is a powerhouse performer, and holds a much-coveted place in our best cameras for astrophotography guide.

Save $383.01 on the Canon EOS R8 — was $1,699, now $1,315.99 at Walmart.

It's an ideal camera deal to take advantage of this week because if you buy now, it should arrive before the peak of the Perseid meteor shower next week, with a potential of a hundred meteors per hour.

Our resident camera guru, Jase Parnell-Brookes, highlighted how good it is for astrophotography in his review, saying "If you're looking to get into the full-frame mirrorless game and want to shoot Canon without breaking the bank, then the Canon EOS R8 is hard to beat. For the money, I wouldn't go with anything else from Canon's line-up for shooting astrophotography on a budget."

Save $383.01 Canon EOS R8: was $1,699 now $1,315.99 at Walmart It's our top choice as the best entry-level canon in our best cameras for astrophotography guide. The R8 packs plenty of features into its small and compact body, and is way more than just a basic camera. There's a 24.2MP CMOS image sensor and a Digic X processor, making it wonderfully versatile for all kinds of photography and handling astrophotography with ease. Regardless of budget or skill, the R8 is highly recommended by our camera experts, and especially at this price, with a 24-50mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM lens included, it's a bargain buy. Read our full Canon EOS R8 Review.



Considering Jase reviewed the R8 at full MSRP, this Walmart camera deal is outstanding, because you not only get the R8 body, but it comes with a Canon RF 24-50mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM lens thrown in. Arguably, it's not the best Canon camera lens, but it is more than capable of getting you started in your astrophotography journey.

It is a journey you can start straight away with the Perseid meteor shower, which is scheduled to peak around August 12-13. They are considered by experts to be one of the most visually spectacular meteor showers of the year, and will provide an incredible backdrop for mastering your new R8. Our guide on shooting meteors and meteor showers is also worth a read, full of expert tips on getting the best out of your camera.

Image 1 of 4 Aimed at beginners the EOS R8 has an array of features to please any skill level. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) The controls on the R8 are well placed for ease of use. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) The 3-inch articulating screen on the Canon EOS R8 is also a handy feature. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) The layout of the controls on the top of the R8 are also well thought out. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes)

The Canon EOS R8 has a powerful 24.2MP full-frame sensor, and at full price, it's still one of the cheapest full-frame cameras on the market. We consider it a great choice for amateur photographers wanting to skip out on a crop sensor option, and it's also a good choice for enthusiasts wanting a budget-friendly full-frame upgrade.

We have already rated it with an impressive 4.5 out of 5-star review, and is one of the best cameras for astrophotography. However, the R8 is a versatile enough performer, capable of most types of photography. Highlights include the fantastic autofocusing capabilities, making it great for capturing moving subjects (be it sporting events or wildlife), and its excellent ISO handling means it performs valiantly in low-light situations, too.

If you want to shoot video, then the R8 has you covered there, capturing 4K at 60 FPS, which should be more than enough for most users, other than the most advanced. We did find its video stability options were not quite as good as more expensive Canon models, but that is to be expected at this price point.

Key features: Full-frame 24.2MP CMOS sensor, video recording at 4K60, Canon RF lens mount, single SD card slot, ISO range of 100-102,400 (expandable to 204,800)

Product launched: April 2023

Price history: The Canon EOS R8 is at one of its cheapest ever prices. Not as low as the Black Friday price of $1,070, but considering this deal comes with a lens, it's worth snappinp up.

Price comparison: Amazon: $1,399 | B&H Photo: $1,399 | Best Buy: $1,599

Reviews consensus: There are some compromises here, given the price point of the Canon EOS R8 but it is a great entry-level full-frame camera and you will not get a more capable full-frame camera for anywhere near this price. For astrophotography, we think it is an absolute winner and unless we had a bigger budget, we would not look elsewhere.

TechRadar: ★★★★ | Space: ★★★★½ | Digital Camera World: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best cameras for astrophotography

✅ Buy it if: You want to jump to full-frame photography for the first time and you are on a budget or if you want an excellent astrophotography camera that is not going to break the bank.

❌ Don't buy it if: You are a pro or you have more money to spend, there are more capable cameras on the market. If you have a larger budget, we recommend the R8's sibling, the Canon EOS R6 Mark II, our best Canon overall choice.

