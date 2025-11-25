Looking for a powerful camera but don't want to add to Jeff Bezos's massive money bin? The excellently-named Abes of Maine has you covered with this Canon EOS R5 Mark II camera body, $450 off in its Black Friday sales. You will need to provide your own compatible lens, but this mirrorless camera is an excellent buy for anyone looking to level up their photography.

You can get the Canon EOS R5 Mark II on sale right now at Abes of Maine for $3449.



We awarded this camera four and a half stars in our Canon EOS R5 Mark II review but not just because of its massive 45MP sensor. Its image quality is impressive, certainly, and we rank it as the best resolution Canon camera.

But it also doesn't skimp on features and functionality, with excellent low-light performance, a wealth of customization options, and much more. Its OLED viewfinder is impressively sharp and it has room for a range of accessories, connected through its many ports. If you're a pro photographer or a top-tier amateur, you won't be disappointed.