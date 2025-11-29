Looking for a top-quality, full-frame mirrorless camera? You really can't go wrong with the Sony A7R V, which figures heavily into all our buying guides, from the best cameras for timelapse videos through to the best cameras for astrophotography. And now, as part of Walmart's Black Friday sale, it's an astonishing $900 off.

Get the Sony A7R V mirrorless full-frame camera on sale right now at Walmart for $3298.

While the Sony A7R IV was a great camera, the Sony has stepped up its game with this model, including the addition of a 4-axis, multi-angle 3.2-inch LCD screen. On top of that, the video settings have been seriously tweaked, and its AI autofocus is genuinely impressive.

As multi-purpose cameras go, the Sony A7R V is fantastic, capable of capturing most subjects, low light shooting included, and it's an ideal upgrade from your old, tired camera, even at its regular RRP. But, at this price, it's an absolute steal.