This Sony camera dominates our buying guides and this Black Friday it's $900 off

A powerhouse of a full-frame mirrorless camera, our expert thinks the Sony A7R V is a fantastic all-round camera and it's $900 off in Walmart's Black Friday sale.

Expert Kimblerley Lane holding a Sony a7R V camera.
(Image credit: Kimberley Lane)

Looking for a top-quality, full-frame mirrorless camera? You really can't go wrong with the Sony A7R V, which figures heavily into all our buying guides, from the best cameras for timelapse videos through to the best cameras for astrophotography. And now, as part of Walmart's Black Friday sale, it's an astonishing $900 off.

Get the Sony A7R V mirrorless full-frame camera on sale right now at Walmart for $3298.

