Ever wished you could soar through the skies like Superman? This DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo deal, $144 off for Black Friday, gives you stunning live views, 4K video capture and an extended flight time.

The DJI Mini 3 may be small, and so lightweight you don't need to register it, but it's an absolute superstar when it comes to soaring over the landscape and capturing 4K video. This DJI Mini Fly More Combo adds in a remote with a screen, three batteries (for a flight time of nearly two hours), a shoulder bag and more. Now, thanks to Amazon's Black Friday Sale, it's nearly $150 off.

You can get the DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo on sale right now at Amazon for $575.

