The DJI Mini 3 may be small, and so lightweight you don't need to register it, but it's an absolute superstar when it comes to soaring over the landscape and capturing 4K video. This DJI Mini Fly More Combo adds in a remote with a screen, three batteries (for a flight time of nearly two hours), a shoulder bag and more. Now, thanks to Amazon's Black Friday Sale, it's nearly $150 off.

You can get the DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo on sale right now at Amazon for $575.

DJI is known as a master of drone manufacture, and the DJI Mini 3 is a fantastic device, delivering the quality and performance you'd expect from this manufacturer. Reviewer James Abbott gave it four stars in our DJI Mini 3 review, calling it "A compelling option for beginners and those on a budget looking for a high-quality drone."

We think it's one of the best beginner drones, and the DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo bundle makes it an even more appealing purchase.