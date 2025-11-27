I've hand-picked these early Black Friday deals on image-stabilized binoculars, helping you to get steady views of the night sky
Early Black Friday deals are seeing prices slashed across image-stabilized binoculars, and this selection is perfect for detailed stargazing and steady wildlife observation.
With Black Friday only two days away, deals are starting to heat up across all retailers, but it isn't just the big players like Amazon and Walmart. I've found some hot discounts at Newegg on these image-stabilized (IS) binoculars from Canon and Nikon.
I have tested and reviewed all of these models and think they are some of the best handheld optics you can buy. Image stabilization helps to eliminate shake from handheld observation and, by doing so, helps to bring more clarity and detail into your stargazing sessions. Once you have tried some IS binoculars, it can be hard to go back to using regular binoculars.
Retailers with early Black Friday deals 2025
- 🔭 Amazon: Save big on telescopes, binoculars, tech and more site-wide
- 📸 Adorama: Hundreds of cameras and lenses
- 🥚Newegg: Save big across tech and optics
- 🪐 Walmart: Black Friday deals now live
- 🚁 B&H Photo Video: Epic savings on tripods, drones, cameras, lenses and more
- 👓 Best Buy: Drones, VR headsets and space gifts all discounted
- 🧱 Lego: Up to 40% off Lego Star Wars, Marvel, Space and more sets
- 🔭 Unistellar: 20% sitewide on the best smart telescopes and binoculars
Best image stabilized (IS) binoculars deals
Jase Parnell-Brookes is the Managing Editor for e-commerce for Space and Live Science. Previously the Channel Editor for Cameras and Skywatching at Space, Jase has been an editor and contributing expert across a wide range of publications since 2010. Based in the UK, they are also an award-winning photographer and educator winning the Gold Prize award in the Nikon Photo Contest 2018/19 and named Digital Photographer of the Year in 2014. Since joining Space.com, they have reviewed a huge range of skywatching optics, including telescopes, binoculars and image-stabilized binoculars.
Save a huge $319 off our best binoculars overall in our best binoculars guide. They offer 10x magnification, 42mm objective lenses and 0.8-degree image stabilization (IS).
We gave them a huge five stars in my Canon 10x42L IS WP review for their excellent optics, generous eye-relief and their rugged, waterproof design.