Binoculars are an amazing tool for stargazing, and they are especially useful for beginners, as they often don’t need as much astronomy knowledge as you would need for operating a telescope. They do require a steady hand, though, for detailed views, and this can be a problem for many stargazers using them. Normally, the only way to counteract this would be to use a binocular tripod or have the world’s stillest hands. Cue image-stabilized binoculars.

Image stabilization (IS) makes stargazing with binoculars a smooth, shake-free experience. Whilst observation wobbles are more commonly associated with higher magnifications, IS is a useful feature for binoculars of any magnification. Lower magnification models like the Canon 10x42 IS WP L are good for starhopping across constellations and getting a wide view of star fields. Higher magnification models, such as the Fujifilm TS-L 1640 and Canon 18x50 IS are better for getting steady close-up views of star clusters and galaxies.

Our favorite models

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future/Jamie Carter) (Image credit: Future/Jamie Carter) (Image credit: Jamie Carter) (Image credit: Future/Jamie Carter)

We have tested a range of image stabilized (IS) binoculars from the big optics companies and we rate them highly, often giving four or five-star ratings in our expert reviews.

Canon has a huge range of IS binoculars and they cater to a wide range of needs with magnifications ranging from 8x to 18x. We tested out their 10x42L IS WP binoculars and gave them a huge five stars for their bright and colorful images, delivered by lens coatings and advanced optical elements. They offer an image correction angle of 0.8 degrees, and whilst this can counteract small movements, it can struggle with excessive wobbling and shaking.

On the matter of image-stabilization angle, Fujifilm has blown most of the competition out of the water. Depending on the model, they offer a huge three or six-degree correction angle and can counteract stronger movements. We tested the TS-L 1640 binoculars for observing star clusters and think they delivered the smoothest handheld observation we have seen. Their three-degree correction angle meant panning and tilting were shake-free, and at a magnification of 16x, we were able to see night sky objects up close and in steady detail.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Harry Bennett / Future) (Image credit: Harry Bennett / Future) (Image credit: Harry Bennett / Future) (Image credit: Harry Bennett / Future) (Image credit: Harry Bennett / Future) (Image credit: Harry Bennett / Future)

Nikon offer a more compact answer to image-stabilized binoculars with their Stabilized 12x25 S binoculars. We gave them five stars in our review and thought they were an amazing compact addition to the image-stabilized binoculars market. We observed constellations and asterisms with them, and they provided much more detailed views than naked-eye viewing. They also come at a hugely affordable price point, on sale for just under $700 at the time of writing.