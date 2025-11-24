Making it into our best binoculars and best binoculars for kids guides, the Canon 10x42L IS WP binoculars are a fantastic pair of binoculars, offering excellent optics, generous eye relief (for eyeglasses wearers) and image stabilization to keep views of the stars and night sky stable. Although this quality does cost, and normally these binoculars would set you back $1559. However, this Black Friday the Canon 10x42L IS WP binoculars are only $1235 at Newegg.



In our review of the Canon 10x42L IS WP binoculars, we praised their ability to perform well in low-light conditions and to give bright, high-resolution images during our stargazing sessions. Awarding them 5 out of 5 stars, we also found the image stabilization performed well and, when holding the binoculars steady without constantly moving around, you'll be treated to unbelievably sharp views of the night sky. Amazon's listing is still at the full price of $1559, so we recommend you grab them at Newegg while stocks last.