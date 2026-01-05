Trump administration censures former NASA astronaut Mark Kelly over 'illegal orders' video

U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) speaks at a news conference in the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 1, 2025. Kelly held the event to address what he described as intimidating actions by President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, following a video in which Kelly and several other lawmakers urged U.S. troops to refuse “illegal orders.”

The Trump administration is following through on its threats against former NASA astronaut and current U.S. Senator Mark Kelly.

In late November, Kelly (D-Ariz.) and five other Congressmen who have served in the military participated in a 90-second video reminding U.S. servicemembers not to obey illegal orders. President Donald Trump deemed the video seditious, saying that such behavior is " punishable by DEATH! "

Mark Kelly 's life does not seem to be in danger, but his rank and pension may be. On Monday (Jan. 6), Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced that his organization "is taking administrative action" against Kelly, a former Navy fighter pilot who has four space shuttle missions under his belt.

Six weeks ago, Senator Mark Kelly — and five other members of Congress — released a reckless and seditious video that was clearly intended to undermine good order and military discipline. As a retired Navy Captain who is still receiving a military pension, Captain Kelly knows he…January 5, 2026

"The department has initiated retirement grade determination proceedings under 10 U.S.C. § 1370(f), with reduction in his retired grade resulting in a corresponding reduction in retired pay," Hegseth wrote via X on Monday .

"To ensure this action, the Secretary of War has also issued a formal Letter of Censure, which outlines the totality of Captain (for now) Kelly's reckless misconduct. This Censure is a necessary process step, and will be placed in Captain Kelly's official and permanent military personnel file."

(Hegseth and other military leaders use the terms "Department of War" and "Secretary of War" in accordance with an executive order that Trump issued in September. But "Department of Defense" and "Secretary of Defense" remain the official names .)

Kelly has been notified of the action and has 30 days to submit a response, according to Hegseth. The "retirement grade determination process" will be complete within 45 days, the secretary added.

Over twenty-five years in the U.S. Navy, thirty-nine combat missions, and four missions to space, I risked my life for this country and to defend our Constitution – including the First Amendment rights of every American to speak out. I never expected that the President of the…January 5, 2026

Kelly defended himself vigorously shortly after the video's release, saying that he would not be bullied by Trump, Hegseth or other administration officials. He reiterated that stance on Monday in the wake of Hegseth's statement.

"Over twenty-five years in the U.S. Navy, thirty-nine combat missions, and four missions to space, I risked my life for this country and to defend our Constitution — including the First Amendment rights of every American to speak out. I never expected that the President of the United States and the Secretary of Defense would attack me for doing exactly that," Kelly, who's the twin brother of fellow former NASA astronaut Scott Kelly , said via X on Monday .

"If Pete Hegseth, the most unqualified Secretary of Defense in our country's history, thinks he can intimidate me with a censure or threats to demote me or prosecute me, he still doesn't get it. I will fight this with everything I've got — not for myself, but to send a message back that Pete Hegseth and Donald Trump don’t get to decide what Americans in this country get to say about their government," he added.