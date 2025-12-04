Was Elon in the room where it happened? This senator still wants to know

U.S. Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) questions Jared Isaacman, President Donald Trump's nominee to be NASA administrator, during a confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill on Dec. 3, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Ed Markey is persistent.

In April, during Jared Isaacman's first nomination hearing for the post of NASA administrator, the Democratic senator from Massachusetts asked repeatedly if SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk was in the room when President Donald Trump offered him the job of NASA chief. Isaacman declined to answer directly.

On Wednesday (Dec. 3), Isaacman appeared before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation for the second time, as Trump has tapped the 42-year-old billionaire again after abruptly pulling his nomination on May 31. And Markey still wants an answer.

"I wanted to give you one more chance to set the record straight. Was Elon Musk in the meeting at Mar-a-Lago when President Trump offered you the job?" Markey asked on Wednesday, referring to Trump's Florida estate, where the then-president-elect interviewed Isaacman late last year .

Isaacman, who founded the payment-processing company Shift4, gave us a few more details this time but still danced around the question.

The interview "was in a ballroom-type setting," he told Markey. "There were dozens of people moving in and out that I would not say were in the meeting."

"It's a very simple question," Markey pressed. "Was Elon Musk in the room when President Trump offered you the job?"

"Senator, my interview, my conservations, were with the president," Isaacman responded. "There were dozens of people moving in and out of the room, and I don't think it's fair to bring any of them into this matter."

"So once again, you're refusing to tell us whether Elon Musk was in the room that day, and that actually makes me think that Elon Musk was in the room that day, but that you understand that it's a clear conflict of interest that he was there," Markey said.

The senator laid out his conflict-of-interest concerns during Isaacman's first nomination hearing on April 9, citing Isaacman's "deep personal and financial ties" to Musk.

Isaacman has long stressed that he has no real personal relationship with Musk, but there certainly are financial ties. Isaacman organized, funded and commanded two pioneering spaceflights to Earth orbit using SpaceX hardware: Inspiration4 in September 2021 and Polaris Dawn , which pulled off the first-ever private spacewalk, three years later.

However, since the retirement of NASA's space shuttle fleet in 2011, SpaceX has been the only American organization capable of flying people to and from orbit — a point that Isaacman made on Wednesday, stressing that going with Musk's company was not a sign of favoritism.

During the second hearing, Markey asked Isaacman how much he paid for his two spaceflights. But the billionaire demurred, apparently because of a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) he signed with SpaceX.

"So you won't tell what you paid the man who publicly campaigned for your nomination," Markey replied. "Will you request that SpaceX release you from the NDA so that you can provide the committee with this information?"

Isaacman said that he has "no issue" with making that request.

Polaris Dawn commander Jared Isaacman is silhouetted against Earth as he becomes the first private astronaut to perform a spacewalk on Sept. 12, 2024. (Image credit: SpaceX)

Despite Markey's grilling of Isaacman on Wednesday, the billionaire appears to be on a glide path for confirmation as NASA chief.

Most of the other senators on the committee, including the Democrats, struck a more positive tone in their questions. And Isaacman is broadly popular in the spaceflight community, as evidenced by a letter of support signed by 36 astronauts, which the billionaire cited during Wednesday's hearing.

But you never know. After all, the signs all pointed to Isaacman being confirmed by the Senate in early June, but the rug was pulled out from under him with just a week or so to go.