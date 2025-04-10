Watch senator grill Jared Isaacman, Trump's pick for NASA chief, about Elon Musk's involvement in his job interview (video)

Jared Isaacman's confirmation hearing on Wednesday (April 9) got a bit testy at one point.

The 42-year-old Isaacman, a billionaire entrepreneur who has funded and flown two astronaut missions with SpaceX, is President Donald Trump's choice to lead NASA.

Trump announced the pick in December, shortly after interviewing Isaacman at Mar-a-Lago, the president's Florida estate. SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk was in Florida at the time as well, and Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) asked if Musk was involved in the proceedings.

"I understand that you met with Elon Musk at Mar-a-Lago in late 2024. Is that correct?" Markey asked Isaacman on Wednesday, during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation.

"No, Senator, I was in Mar-a-Lago to be interviewed by the President of the United States," Isaacman responded.

"So you did not meet with Elon Musk at Mar-a-Lago?" Markey asked again. Isaacman repeated that he was there to be interviewed by Trump (who at that point had not yet been sworn in for his second term).

Markey continued to press, however, and Isaacman eventually said that he believed Musk was "one of dozens of people that were around Mar-a-Lago at the time." Isaacman acknowledged that he "probably had a conversation in passing" with Musk, though he stressed that he would not call it a meeting.

Markey then asked, repeatedly, if Musk was in the room with him and Trump. And Isaacman continued to demur, repeating that his meeting had been with Trump.

"Just say he was not in the meeting. Was he in the meeting or not in the meeting? Markey asked at one point.

"Senator, I'm trying to be as transparent as I can. I was being interviewed by the President of the United States," Isaacman responded.

"I'm assuming that you don't want to answer the question directly because Elon Musk was in the room," Markey replied. "I think that's the only conclusion anyone listening to this could reach."

The senator opened this line of questioning by citing Isaacman's "deep personal and financial ties" to Musk, which include the two orbital spaceflights the billionaire booked on SpaceX Crew Dragon capsules — Inspiration4 in 2021 and Polaris Dawn last fall.

"Given SpaceX's significant interests before NASA, you can understand why the public would be concerned about conflicts of interest here," Markey said.

After grilling Isaacman about Musk's possible participation in the Trump meeting, Markey asked the nominee if he has discussed his plans for NASA with Musk. And this time, Isaacman answered directly: "I have not."

Isaacman will remain a nominee for at least a few more weeks. The Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation likely won't hold a vote on his confirmation until April 28 at the earliest, according to CNN.