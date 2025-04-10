Watch senator grill Jared Isaacman, Trump's pick for NASA chief, about Elon Musk's involvement in his job interview (video)

News
By published

"I'm assuming that you don't want to answer the question directly because Elon Musk was in the room."

Jared Isaacman's confirmation hearing on Wednesday (April 9) got a bit testy at one point.

The 42-year-old Isaacman, a billionaire entrepreneur who has funded and flown two astronaut missions with SpaceX, is President Donald Trump's choice to lead NASA.

Trump announced the pick in December, shortly after interviewing Isaacman at Mar-a-Lago, the president's Florida estate. SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk was in Florida at the time as well, and Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) asked if Musk was involved in the proceedings.

"I understand that you met with Elon Musk at Mar-a-Lago in late 2024. Is that correct?" Markey asked Isaacman on Wednesday, during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation.

"No, Senator, I was in Mar-a-Lago to be interviewed by the President of the United States," Isaacman responded.

Related: Trump's pick for NASA chief tells Senate he's aiming for the Red Planet. 'We will prioritize sending American astronauts to Mars'

"So you did not meet with Elon Musk at Mar-a-Lago?" Markey asked again. Isaacman repeated that he was there to be interviewed by Trump (who at that point had not yet been sworn in for his second term).

Markey continued to press, however, and Isaacman eventually said that he believed Musk was "one of dozens of people that were around Mar-a-Lago at the time." Isaacman acknowledged that he "probably had a conversation in passing" with Musk, though he stressed that he would not call it a meeting.

Markey then asked, repeatedly, if Musk was in the room with him and Trump. And Isaacman continued to demur, repeating that his meeting had been with Trump.

"Just say he was not in the meeting. Was he in the meeting or not in the meeting? Markey asked at one point.

"Senator, I'm trying to be as transparent as I can. I was being interviewed by the President of the United States," Isaacman responded.

"I'm assuming that you don't want to answer the question directly because Elon Musk was in the room," Markey replied. "I think that's the only conclusion anyone listening to this could reach."

Related stories:

Elon Musk: SpaceX founder and revolutionary private space entrepreneur

Who is Jared Isaacman, Trump's pick for NASA chief?

Trump may cancel NASA's powerful SLS moon rocket – here's what that would mean for Elon Musk and the future of space travel

The senator opened this line of questioning by citing Isaacman's "deep personal and financial ties" to Musk, which include the two orbital spaceflights the billionaire booked on SpaceX Crew Dragon capsules — Inspiration4 in 2021 and Polaris Dawn last fall.

"Given SpaceX's significant interests before NASA, you can understand why the public would be concerned about conflicts of interest here," Markey said.

After grilling Isaacman about Musk's possible participation in the Trump meeting, Markey asked the nominee if he has discussed his plans for NASA with Musk. And this time, Isaacman answered directly: "I have not."

Isaacman will remain a nominee for at least a few more weeks. The Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation likely won't hold a vote on his confirmation until April 28 at the earliest, according to CNN.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Mike Wall
Mike Wall
Senior Space Writer

Michael Wall is a Senior Space Writer with Space.com and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers exoplanets, spaceflight and military space, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life, "Out There," was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about space exploration

Launch of Amazon's 1st Kuiper internet satellites delayed by bad weather

SpaceX to launch new Intuitive Machines moon lander, lunar satellites in 2027

Trump administration's NOAA layoffs affected the space weather service that tracks solar storms
See more latest
Most Popular
A person drawing on a piece of paper in the darkness. Three other pieces of paper show the sun.
Trump administration's NOAA layoffs affected the space weather service that tracks solar storms
a full moon rising at sunset in a pink sky
April's Full Pink Moon will rise as a 'micromoon' this weekend — what to expect from the smallest full moon of 2025
A gold and white atlas v rocket on the launch pad carrying 28 Amazon Kuiper satellites
Launch of Amazon's 1st Kuiper internet satellites delayed by bad weather
A private moon lander stands on the lunar surface with relay satellites above
SpaceX to launch new Intuitive Machines moon lander, lunar satellites in 2027
A white SpaceX Dragon space capsule with its nosecone open in space during docking.
SpaceX's next Dragon cargo ship launch for NASA will lift off on April 21
a man in a black military uniform speaks into microphones at a lectern on a stage lit in blues and purples
Keeping space safe is the 'ultimate team sport', and the US Space Force has a new playbook
a pakistani man and a chinese man exchange folders while a third man looks on
China and Pakistan agree to fly 1st foreign astronaut to Chinese space station
Jared Isaacman, President Donald Trump’s nominee to be the next administrator of NASA, appears before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Trump's pick for NASA chief tells Senate he's aiming for the Red Planet. 'We will prioritize sending American astronauts to Mars'
A partial solar eclipse in the background of a tree with birds on it.
The epic total solar eclipse of 2024 caused some birds to stop singing
A woman in a field looking through a telescope at the stars.
Best small telescopes 2025: Portable, lightweight models to travel with