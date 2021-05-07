Inspiration4: The first all-civilian spaceflight on SpaceX Dragon

Billionaire Jared Isaacman's privately chartered space flight is scheduled to leave Earth in late 2021 as the first crewed space mission with no professional astronauts on board. The multi-day orbital flight, dubbed "Inspiration4," was named to commemorate the four-person crew and their associated "pillars" of support for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital: leadership, hope, generosity and prosperity.

Aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule dubbed Resilience, Isaacman — a self-described space geek who has accrued more than 6,000 hours piloting various aircraft — will be the commander of the flight. Joining him are physician assistant Hayley Arcenaux, data engineer Chris Sembroski, and geoscientist and science communication specialist Sian Proctor.

Related: Meet the contest-winning crew of Inspiration4

According to the Inspiration4 mission website , the vehicle will orbit the Earth for several days carrying an as-yet-undescribed scientific payload in addition to the passengers. But the primary purposes of Inspiration4, the site states, are to raise awareness and funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and begin "a new era for human spaceflight and exploration."

Who is behind Inspiration4?

Inspiration4 was chartered by Jared Isaacman, billionaire CEO and founder of Shift4 Payments, a payment processing company that he founded as a 16-year-old and which now handles billions of transactions each year.

"Inspiration4 is the realization of a lifelong dream and a step toward a future in which anyone can venture out and explore the stars," Isaacman said in a statement . He recalls being in kindergarten at Wilson Elementary School in New Jersey looking at high-resolution picture books of the space shuttle, Space.com previously reported .

"I did tell my kindergarten teacher I would go to space someday, and she said she'd be watching," Isaacman recalled.

Isaacman holds several world records, including a speed around the world flight that, according to the New Jersey Local News Service , raised money and awareness for the Make-a-Wish Foundation. In addition, he has flown in more than 100 airshows with the Black Diamond Jet Team, reported Business Wire . Each of those performances was dedicated to some charitable cause.

Inspiration4 will be motivated in part by Isaacman's effort to raise more than $200 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, a pediatric cancer research hospital that does not charge the families of children for their treatment. Isaacman pledged $100 million out of his own pocket.

"I've been very lucky in life; you really don't get to a position that I'm fortunate enough to be in without the ball bouncing your way a couple times," said Isaacman in an interview with Space.com . "These families [at St. Jude] were dealt horrible hands. They're going through what no one should ever have to go through. It's immense heartache, and the sad part is many of those kids will not grow up to have any of the experiences that I've been lucky enough to have in life. We've just got to do something about that."

How was the crew chosen for Inspiration4?

Inspiration4 mission crew members (from left) Jared Isaacman, Hayley Arceneaux, Sian Proctor and Chris Sembroski pose at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Monday, March 29, 2021. (Image credit: SpaceX)

Isaacman, who will act as commander for the mission, donated the remaining three seats of his four-person flight to sponsor St. Jude.

The first crewmember to join him was Hayley Arceneaux, 29, a physician assistant at St. Jude in Memphis who, as a child, also received treatment for bone cancer from the same organization. She was chosen to join the crew by St. Jude, and according to the New York Times will become the first person with a prosthetic body part to go to space, as during her treatment she received metal rods to replace parts of bones in her left leg. She will also be one of the youngest people to go to space, and the youngest American to do so, edging out pioneering astronaut Sally Ride by just a few years.

Arceneaux will serve as medical officer for the flight.

Related: Childhood bone cancer survivor joins private Inspiration4 spaceflight on SpaceX rocket

The remaining two seats were given away in two different competitions.

Chris Sembroski, 41, is a data engineer and long-time space enthusiast who once worked as a counselor at Space Camp in Huntsville, Alabama. His seat was up for grabs in a fundraiser sweepstakes meant to support St. Jude, but while Sembroski entered the competition, an unnamed friend actually won. The friend then offered the seat to Sembroski, recalling his avid interest in spaceflight and astronomy, Space.com previously reported. Sembroski will serve as mission specialist, and according to a press release will "help manage payload, science experiments, communications to mission control and more."

Proctor, 51, a geology and planetary science professor and science communication specialist, was awarded her seat as winner of the Shift4Shop competition. The contest asked entrants to set up an e-commerce site using a platform owned by Isaacman’s company, Shift4 Payments. As part of the contest, Proctor, 51, also recorded a video sharing her "inspirational entrepreneurial story" and why her business "should be elevated to the stars." Proctor's "Space2Inspire" shop offered postcards and prints of her AfronautSpace art, which she uses to encourage conversations about women of color in the space industry.

Long interested in space flight, Proctor was a finalist for the 2009 NASA astronaut selection and has participated in four analog space missions, including a NASA-funded four-month "Mars mission" at the Hawai'i Space Exploration Analog and Simulation (HI-SEAS) Habitat.

Proctor will be the pilot of the Inspiration4 mission.

How will the Inspiration4 crew train for their trip to space?

Shift4 Payments founder and CEO Jared Isaacman will command a SpaceX Crew Dragon spaceflight in late 2021. (Image credit: SpaceX)

While government astronauts typically spend at least two years getting ready for a space station flight, Inspiration4's training timeline is much shorter. Their mission is shorter than most of those undertaken by professional astronauts (just three days in orbit, while many stays on the ISS are now six months or longer) and the team will have no need for training in space station systems or spacewalks. Still, Isaacman has said in previous reporting from Space.com , training for Inspiration4 will draw upon the "NASA-approved curriculum" to get the new astronauts ready for spaceflight.

In April, the Inspiration4 crew completed their first centrifuge training, according to a press release . Among many other physical trials, that training is meant to prepare astronauts for the gravitational forces they will be subject to during launch, re-entry and other scenarios.

Isaacman also plans to carry on NASA's tradition of putting astronauts into isolated, challenging environments before flight, bringing his crew into the mountains.

"It will get us all super uncomfortable and [in] close quarters and hopefully in snowy conditions, because I definitely want to make sure we all get along really well under those circumstances here on Earth before we go off in space together," he said in a previous interview with Space.com.

How will Inspiration4 get to space?

SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule. (Image credit: SpaceX)

The crew will launch on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket inside of a Dragon capsule , the same type of spacecraft used to fly astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken to the International Space Station in the first private crewed mission in history.

The capsule itself will be a slightly retooled reuse of the Crew Dragon Resilience, the craft that brought Crew-1 astronauts to the International Space Station in November of 2020 as part of the first full-fledged private crewed mission to the ISS.

Resilience is gaining a new domed window for 360-degree views. "Probably most 'in space' you could possibly feel by being in a glass dome," tweeted SpaceX founder Elon Musk. The window will replace the equipment that allowed the capsule to dock with the space station on Crew-1, since the Inspiration4 flight will remain independently in orbit.

Why SpaceX?

SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk celebrates the successful launch of the SpaceX Crew Dragon Demo-2 mission at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, on May 30, 2020. (Image credit: Saul Martinez/Getty Images)

When weighing his space tourism options, Isaacman said, "there was no question it was going to be SpaceX," as Crew Dragon is already flying crewed missions to the International Space Station for NASA. "They're leading the path," he said.

Isaacman said he's proud to fly on a SpaceX Crew Dragon for this mission, because he believes Musk's company "reinvigorated the world's interest in space" following the end of NASA's space shuttle program in 2011. The shuttle ferried hundreds of astronauts to space between 1981 and its 2011 retirement. After that, the next crewed mission to Earth orbit that launched from the United States was SpaceX's Demo-2 mission in May 2020.

In a teleconference announcing Inspiration4 , Musk said that he believes the mission is "an important milestone towards enabling access to space for everyone."

Isaacman will be paying SpaceX an unspecified amount for the flight, but USA Today speculated a cost of "easily at least tens of millions of dollars."

"At first, things are very expensive," Musk noted, "and it's only through missions like this that we're able to bring the costs down over time and make space accessible to all."

What records will the Inspiration4 flight set?

Chris Sembroski, Hayley Arceneaux, Sian Proctor and Jared Isaacman pose in front of their SpaceX launch pad, Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Monday, March 29, 2021. (Image credit: SpaceX)

Inspiration4's major claim to fame is to be the "World's First All-Civilian Mission to Space," according to the mission website. What does that mean?

None of the four participants are professional astronauts. In the past, most space travelers have been government-employed and trained civilians or members of the military. In addition, some tourists have also made their way to space, but only under the supervision of professionals associated with a government agency like NASA or its European, Russian or Japanese counterparts, ESA , Roscosmos and JAXA . The crew of Inspiration4 will receive commercial astronaut training and become the first people to complete a space flight with no direct government agency oversight.

Additional resources