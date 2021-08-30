Inspiration4: SpaceX's historic private spaceflight in photos
This summer SpaceX plans to launch the first-ever all-civilian spaceflight with four crewmembers on a mission called Inspiration4.
The mission will send the crew on a three-day mission to orbit Earth in a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule. It is scheduled to lift off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Wednesday, Sept. 15, riding to orbit on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The privately funded mission will raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. See photos of the historic mission here by clicking on the right arrows above.
In this photo, the Inspiration4 crew poses for a photo on SpaceX's access arm at Launch Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The crew includes (pictured from left to right): billionaire Jared Isaacman, contest winner Sian Proctor, childhood cancer survivor Hayley Arceneaux and raffle winner Chris Sembroski.
Chris Sembroski, Hayley Arceneaux, Sian Proctor and Jared Isaacman pose in front of their SpaceX launch pad, Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Monday, March 29, 2021.
Shift4 Payments founder and CEO Jared Isaacman will command a SpaceX Crew Dragon spaceflight in late 2021 and is donating three seats to fly with him in support of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Hayley Arceneaux, a 29-year-old survivor of childhood bone cancer, will join the private Inspiration4 SpaceX mission led by Jared Isaacman.
An "analog astronaut" and daughter of an Apollo tracking engineer, Dr. Sian Proctor will serve as pilot on the Inspiration4 mission, backing up commander Jared Isaacman throughout the three-day spaceflight.
A former Space Camp counselor who now works in the aerospace industry, Chris Sembroski will serve as a mission specialist on the Inspiration4 all-civilian spaceflight, helping to manage science experiments and communications with mission control.
The Inspiration4 crew: Hayley Arcenaux (top left), Chris Sembroski (top right), Sian Proctor (bottom left) and Jared Isaacman (bottom right).
Jared Isaacman trains for the Inspiration4 mission.
Jared Isaacman (foreground) and Sian Proctor (background) train for Inspiration4 at SpaceX HQ.
Jared Isaacman trains in the Crew Dragon spacecraft at SpaceX HQ.
Sian Proctor trains for her role as pilot of a SpaceX Crew Dragon for the upcoming Inspiration4 private space mission.
The Inspiration4 crew at SpaceX ready to train for their mission.
Inspiration4 crew experiences weightlessness during zero-g flight.
Sian Proctor hiking Mount Rainier with the rest of the Inspiration4 crew.
The Inspiration4 private astronauts.
Inspiration4 mission crew members (from left) Jared Isaacman, Hayley Arceneaux, Sian Proctor and Chris Sembroski pose at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Monday, March 29, 2021.
Chris Sembroski (at left) and Sian Proctor won their seats on board the Inspiration4 mission, joining the first all-civilian crew.
Billionaire Jared Isaacman is announcing contests for two seats on his Inspiration4 private spaceflight on a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft during the 2021 Super Bowl on Feb. 7, 2021.
In Bozeman, Montana the Inspiration4 crew—Chris Sembroski, Hayley Arceneaux, Sian Proctor and Jared Isaacman—pose with the team preparing for fighter jet training for the upcoming Inspiration4 Mission.
While completing fighter jet training the Inspiration4 crew flies high above Bozeman, Montana.
High above Bozeman, Montana, the Inspiration4 crew participates in fighter jet training.
The Inspiration4 crew—Chris Sembroski, Hayley Arceneaux, Sian Proctor and Jared Isaacman—pose with the Inspiration4 insignia flag.
The Inspiration4 crew—Chris Sembroski, Hayley Arceneaux, Sian Proctor and Jared Isaacman—walk to the fighter jets in Bozeman, Montana.
The Inspiration4 crew—Chris Sembroski, Hayley Arceneaux, Sian Proctor and Jared Isaacman—pose with fighter jets during training in Bozeman, Montana.
Some of the Inspiration4 crew take a group selfie during fighter jet training in Bozeman, Montana.
During a break from fighter jet training for the upcoming mission, the Inspiration4 crew—Chris Sembroski, Hayley Arceneaux, Sian Proctor and Jared Isaacman— visit the 'A Shortfall of Gravitas' droneship.
The Inspiration4 crew—Chris Sembroski, Hayley Arceneaux, Sian Proctor and Jared Isaacman—pose with their signed Falcon 9 booster.
The Inspiration4 crew—Chris Sembroski, Hayley Arceneaux, Sian Proctor and Jared Isaacman—pose with their signed Falcon 9 booster.
