(Image credit: Inspiration4)

This summer SpaceX plans to launch the first-ever all-civilian spaceflight with four crewmembers on a mission called Inspiration4.

The mission will send the crew on a three-day mission to orbit Earth in a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule. It is scheduled to lift off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Wednesday, Sept. 15, riding to orbit on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The privately funded mission will raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. See photos of the historic mission here by clicking on the right arrows above.

In this photo, the Inspiration4 crew poses for a photo on SpaceX's access arm at Launch Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The crew includes (pictured from left to right): billionaire Jared Isaacman, contest winner Sian Proctor, childhood cancer survivor Hayley Arceneaux and raffle winner Chris Sembroski.

