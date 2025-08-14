SpaceX Crew-11 Dragon spacecraft approaches the ISS | Space photo of the day for Aug. 14, 2025

A view of the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule "Endeavour" from the ISS.

On Aug. 1, 2025, the SpaceX Crew-11 astronaut mission launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, headed for the International Space Station (ISS), which sits in low Earth orbit (LEO) at around 260 miles (418 kilometers) above our planet. As its name suggests, Crew-11 is the 11th contracted crewed mission that SpaceX has flown to the ISS for NASA, via the agency's Commercial Crew Program.

What is it?

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft is a fully autonomous orbital vehicle designed to ferry astronauts and cargo to and from the ISS and other LEO destinations.

To make spaceflight more efficient and cost-effective, the spacecraft is reusable, capable of withstanding multiple reentries, and can remain docked at the ISS for extended stays. Launched atop SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, it can carry up to six passengers, though NASA missions typically fly only four crew members alongside cargo and research equipment.

Where is it?

This image was taken from the ISS, while the orbiting lab was over central Pakistan.

Crew-11's Dragon capsule, "Endeavour," approaches the International Space Station for docking on Aug. 2, 2025. (Image credit: NASA)

Why is it amazing?

Endeavour docked at the ISS Harmony module on Aug. 2, less than 15 hours after launch, the fastest Crew Dragon rendezvous to date.

Crew-11 will stay docked with the station for six to eight months, during which time the four astronauts will conduct a variety of scientific experiments and do maintenance work on the ISS.

The Crew-11 astronauts will be on board the ISS during the 25th anniversary of continuous human presence on the station, which will occur in early November.

Want to learn more?

You can read more about research on the ISS and SpaceX's Crew-11 mission.