Trump's pick for NASA chief tells Senate he's aiming for the Red Planet. 'We will prioritize sending American astronauts to Mars'

News
By published

"We can chart a course for Mars in line with the president's vision to return to the moon before the Chinese can get there and figure out the space economy and do the other things."

Donald Trump's pick for NASA chief shares the president's ambitious Mars goals.

In his inaugural address on Jan. 20, Trump said the U.S. "will pursue our manifest destiny into the stars, launching American astronauts to plant the stars and stripes on the planet Mars."

Jared Isaacman, the billionaire entrepreneur and private astronaut Trump has tapped to lead the agency, echoed those desires during his nomination hearing today (April 9) before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation.

Jared Isaacman, a billionaire, gestures with a pen in one hand while wearing a black suit jacket.

Jared Isaacman, President Donald Trump’s nominee to be the next administrator of NASA, appears before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, Wednesday, April 9, 2025. (Image credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls)

Isaacman, 42, laid out a series of objectives in his opening remarks today, topping the list with crewed spaceflight goals.

"First, American astronauts will lead the way in the ultimate 'high ground' of space. As the president stated, we will prioritize sending American astronauts to Mars," Isaacman said.

Related: Who is Jared Isaacman, Trump's pick for NASA chief?

The Red Planet has long been NASA's horizon destination, a place it aims to reach after establishing a presence on a world much closer to home: the moon. Via its Artemis program, the agency hopes to set up one or more bases near the water-rich lunar south pole by the end of the decade.

China is also targeting the moon, intending to land astronauts there by 2030. U.S. politicians and military officials, as well as other stakeholders in the space community, have stressed the importance of winning this so-called new space race, ensuring China doesn't get to establish norms of operation and exploration on Earth's nearest neighbor.

Four NASA Artemis 2 astronauts in blue jackets attend a Senate hearing

NASA Artemis 2 astronauts, Reid Wiseman, left, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen, right, watch as Jared Isaacman, President Donald Trump’s nominee to be the next administrator of NASA, appears before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, Wednesday, April 9, 2025. (Image credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls)

One of those politicians is Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who chairs the Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation. During today's hearing, Cruz warned against abandoning the Artemis stepping-stone approach in favor of a quicker, more direct route to the Red Planet.

"We must stay the course," Cruz said. "An extreme shift in priorities at this stage would almost certainly mean a red moon, ceding ground to China for generations to come. I am hard-pressed to think of a more catastrophic mistake we could make in space than saying to communist China: 'The moon is yours.'"

Isaacman replied that he would not let that happen, saying NASA can work toward accomplishing multiple goals at once.

"NASA is an extraordinary agency that can do the near-impossible," he said. "We can chart a course for Mars in line with the president's vision to return to the moon before the Chinese can get there and figure out the space economy and do the other things."

The Artemis program, as currently envisioned, relies on a giant rocket called the Space Launch System (SLS), a crew capsule called Orion and a planned moon-orbiting space station known as Gateway. According to the program's blueprints, Artemis astronauts will touch down on the moon in privately built landers — SpaceX's Starship and Blue Origin's Blue Moon, both of which are still in development.

Some aspects of this architecture have drawn criticism from politicians and space enthusiasts, as Artemis has been beset by multiple delays and cost overruns over the years.

During today's hearing, Isaacman said he doesn't intend to cancel Gateway or any other aspect of Artemis at the moment. But his endorsement of the agency's moon mission architecture wasn't exactly ringing.

"I believe it's the best and fastest way to get there," Isaacman said. "I don't think it's the long-term way to get to and from the moon and to Mars with great frequency. But this is the plan we have now, and we've got to get this crew around the moon and the follow-on crew to land on the moon."

That last sentence referred to NASA's Artemis 2 mission, which is set to launch four astronauts on a round-the-moon trip in 2026, and Artemis 3, a lunar touchdown effort scheduled to lift off in mid-2027.

Related: NASA's Artemis program: Everything you need to know

Related stories:

How China will land astronauts on the moon by 2030

The US is now at risk of losing to China in the race to send people back to the moon's surface

Trump may cancel NASA's powerful SLS moon rocket – here's what that would mean for Elon Musk and the future of space travel

Isaacman is CEO and founder of the payment-processing company Shift4. He's also an accomplished private pilot and astronaut with two spaceflights under his belt: He financed and commanded the Inspiration4 and Polaris Dawn orbital missions, which flew in September 2021 and September 2024, respectively.

Both missions employed SpaceX hardware, so Isaacman has a relationship with the company's billionaire founder and CEO, Elon Musk. Musk is close with President Trump, serving as an adviser to the president and as the leader of the cost- and regulation-slashing "Department of Government Efficiency."

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) brought up those ties during today's hearing, asking whether Musk was present during Isaacman's meeting with then-President-elect Trump in Florida in late 2024. Isaacman declined to answer the question directly, instead repeating multiple times that he was being interviewed by Trump.

Markey also asked Isaacman if he has discussed his plans for NASA with Musk. That time, a direct answer was given: "I have not."

Markey and other senators will have some time to think about Isaacman's candidacy. The Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation isn't expected to hold a confirmation vote for him until April 28 at the earliest, according to CNN.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Mike Wall
Mike Wall
Senior Space Writer

Michael Wall is a Senior Space Writer with Space.com and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers exoplanets, spaceflight and military space, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life, "Out There," was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about space exploration

Conservationists raise alarm over Air Force plan to land SpaceX Starships on bird sanctuary atoll

Lunar Outpost unveils sleek new 'Eagle' moon rover (photos)

China and Pakistan agree to fly 1st foreign astronaut to Chinese space station
See more latest
Most Popular
a pakistani man and a chinese man exchange folders while a third man looks on
China and Pakistan agree to fly 1st foreign astronaut to Chinese space station
A partial solar eclipse in the background of a tree with birds on it.
The epic total solar eclipse of 2024 caused some birds to stop singing
A woman in a field looking through a telescope at the stars.
Best small telescopes 2025: Portable, lightweight models to travel with
Three birds fly in the hazy sky above a giant rocket, looking small on the horizon in the disatnce.
Conservationists raise alarm over Air Force plan to land SpaceX Starships on bird sanctuary atoll
300 drones light up in the shape of a colorful space shuttle and space station over a lake at night
That's no space station, it's a student-led drone show: Space photo of the day
An image of the Chang&#039;e 6 lander on the lunar surface at the far side of the moon
China's Chang'e 6 lunar samples suggest our moon is debris from an ancient Earth impact
An illustration of a red world with white streaks.
Nearby exoplanet could offer clues about atmospheres around hot, rocky alien worlds
Nikon Z8 on a space background.
Capture the Lyrid meteor shower with our best camera for astrophotography, now $600 cheaper
Predator Badlands logo
'Predator: Badlands' trailer unveiled at CinemaCon shows the hunter becoming the hunted, but the rest of us will have to wait to see it
a silver open-air four-wheeled vehicle on a showroom floor
Lunar Outpost unveils sleek new 'Eagle' moon rover (photos)