See a razor-thin crescent moon shine with Saturn after sunset on Feb. 19

News
Look out for "Earthshine" brightening the shadowed region of the lunar disk close to the new moon phase.

A crescent moon is pictured in a dark blue sky with the dark silhouettes of trees below.
A waxing crescent moon shines in the evening sky over Serbia. (Image credit: M-Gucci via Getty Images)