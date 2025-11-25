As camera drones go you're spoilt for choice, but this DJI Mini 4K hits the sweet spot between affordability and functionality, so much so that we awarded it a massive five stars in our review. Now, thanks to Amazon's Black Friday sale, you can save $60 on this flying wonder.

Get the DJI Mini 4K drone for $239 in Amazon's Prime Day sale

Whether you're a filmmaker or just want to experience life from the air, you can't go wrong with the DJI Mini 4K. DJI is known for being a leader in the field of drone manufacture, and the Mini 4K absolutely delivers. We rank it as the best entry-level drone and one of the best drones for beginners.

It's light enough that you don't need to register it, you can pack it into a bag with ease, and you'll get 25 minutes of flight time out of it, though you also can buy additional batteries.