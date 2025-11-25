We don't mean to drone on but this five-star DJI Mini 4K drone is 20% cheaper for Black Friday

Want to explore the world from above, or capture stunning aerial action shots? This beginner-friendly DJI Mini 4K camera drone is just what you need, and it's 20% off in Amazon's Black Friday sale.

As camera drones go you're spoilt for choice, but this DJI Mini 4K hits the sweet spot between affordability and functionality, so much so that we awarded it a massive five stars in our review. Now, thanks to Amazon's Black Friday sale, you can save $60 on this flying wonder.

