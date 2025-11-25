Whether you're taking to the skies for the first time or just looking to upgrade, the Black Friday sales are the perfect time to pick up a drone. You can save tens and even hundreds of dollars on drones from DJI, Potensic and other reputable drone makers around Thanksgiving.

To make things easier, we've picked through the high-flying offerings to bring you the best Black Friday drone deals, to suit a range of budgets. They're all relatively easy to get to grips with, too, so you'll be flying in no time, with many beginner drones already on sale.

Typically, the more you spend, the more you'll get, particularly when it comes to camera quality; all of these drones are equipped with a camera, which lets you take aerial footage. But if something bad does happen to your drone, it'll be less painful if you didn't spend a fortune on it in the first place. So, read on for Black Friday's best drone deals.

The best early Black Friday drone deals we can find right now

Save $216 Bwine F7GIM Pro Drone: was $520 now $304 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Save $216 on this drone which, with its excellent flight performance and easy-to-use controls, is easy to pick up and fly. Its automatic camera makes capturing picture and video a breeze.