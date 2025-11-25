Fly high this Black Friday with the best early drone deals we can find
Whether you're new to drone flying or are looking to upgrade, now is your chance to soar higher for less. We've rounded up the best Black Friday drone deals, to suit all budgets.
Whether you're taking to the skies for the first time or just looking to upgrade, the Black Friday sales are the perfect time to pick up a drone. You can save tens and even hundreds of dollars on drones from DJI, Potensic and other reputable drone makers around Thanksgiving.
To make things easier, we've picked through the high-flying offerings to bring you the best Black Friday drone deals, to suit a range of budgets. They're all relatively easy to get to grips with, too, so you'll be flying in no time, with many beginner drones already on sale.
Typically, the more you spend, the more you'll get, particularly when it comes to camera quality; all of these drones are equipped with a camera, which lets you take aerial footage. But if something bad does happen to your drone, it'll be less painful if you didn't spend a fortune on it in the first place. So, read on for Black Friday's best drone deals.
Amazon: Drones now hundreds of dollars cheaper
Adorama: Hundreds of cameras and lenses
Walmart: Black Friday drone deals now live
B&H Photo Video: Epic savings on drones and cameras
Best Buy: Drones, VR headsets and space gifts all discounted
The best early Black Friday drone deals we can find right now
Save $60 on this beginner-friendly drone, which offers quality performance at a healthy price. It's light enough that you don't need to register it, but can capture 4K video in 30FPS. We think it's the best entry-level drone you can buy.
Save $216 on this drone which, with its excellent flight performance and easy-to-use controls, is easy to pick up and fly. Its automatic camera makes capturing picture and video a breeze.
Save $144 on this DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo, which comes with a remote-with-screen and an extra battery for additional flight time. It boasts excellent image quality and we rank it as the best drone for beginners.
Save $31 on this lightweight drone, a cut-down version of the Atom 2. With 2.5K video at 30FPS, it's an excellent buy if you're budget-conscious but still want respectable aerial footage.
Looking for a non-DJI drone? Save $80 on the sub-250g Potensic Atom 2, which boasts some excellent features, including a high-quality camera. It'll capture video up to 4K at 30FPS and images up to 8K and, despite its size, it's sturdily built. We think it's the best non-DJI alternative.