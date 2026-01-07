How to watch 'Predator: Badlands' at home digitally ahead of its February 4K Blu-ray release

Predator: Badlands | On Digital January 6 and Blu-ray February 17 - YouTube Watch On

Disney 20th Century Studios is ringing in the new year with the digital debut of one of last year's major science fiction crowdpleasers, " Predator: Badlands ."

Beginning Jan. 6, this autumnal blockbuster, directed by Dan Trachtenberg ("Prey") — the filmmaker who also brought us "Predator: Killer of Killers" animated anthology — is available to rent or buy via on-demand platforms including Prime Video and Apple TV .

For those hardcore Predator acolytes who love their physical media collections, "Predator: Badlands" also launches on home video with a deluxe 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray offering on Feb. 17, 2026. Two versions will hit the market: the standard edition with a simple plastic case and cardboard slipcover, and the limited edition Steelbook showcasing exclusive artwork on its outer and inner case panels.

Case art for the Steelbook edition of "Predator: Badlands" on 4K Blu-ray (Image credit: Disney)

There is no official word yet on the release date for its streaming release on Hulu and Disney+, but we'd expect it to follow shortly after the Blu-ray release.

"Predator: Badlands" was a hit among fans, becoming the "highest-grossing entry in the franchise’s 38-year history," according to Disney (which now owns Hulu). Despite this, with a $184 million worldwide take off a $105 million production budget, it might not actually have broken even yet, when you account for marketing and other costs.

That's a concern for Disney executives, though. What we got is a fresh plotline about a young Yautja warrior outcast named Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) teaming up with Thia, a Weyland-Yutani android (Elle Fanning), on a lethal Death Planet to hunt down the ultimate apex predator.

It's also packed with deleted scenes, featurettes, and audio commentary from the director.

It's a very different Predator movie, centering the action on the alien hunter for the first time, but it's still a great sci-fi romp that's worth checking out.

The prestige 4K UHD Steelbook edition for "Badlands" serves up an appetizing bonanza of exclusive bonus features, behind-the-scenes featurettes, deleted scenes, promo trailers, audio commentaries, and lots more that will bolster fans’ knowledge of the entire ambitious project.

