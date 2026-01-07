How to watch 'Predator: Badlands' at home digitally ahead of its February 4K Blu-ray release

Disney 20th Century Studios is ringing in the new year with the digital debut of one of last year's major science fiction crowdpleasers, "Predator: Badlands."
Beginning Jan. 6, this autumnal blockbuster, directed by Dan Trachtenberg ("Prey") — the filmmaker who also brought us "Predator: Killer of Killers" animated anthology — is available to rent or buy via on-demand platforms including Prime Video and Apple TV.
For those hardcore Predator acolytes who love their physical media collections, "Predator: Badlands" also launches on home video with a deluxe 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray offering on Feb. 17, 2026. Two versions will hit the market: the standard edition with a simple plastic case and cardboard slipcover, and the limited edition Steelbook showcasing exclusive artwork on its outer and inner case panels.
There is no official word yet on the release date for its streaming release on Hulu and Disney+, but we'd expect it to follow shortly after the Blu-ray release.
"Predator: Badlands" was a hit among fans, becoming the "highest-grossing entry in the franchise’s 38-year history," according to Disney (which now owns Hulu). Despite this, with a $184 million worldwide take off a $105 million production budget, it might not actually have broken even yet, when you account for marketing and other costs.
That's a concern for Disney executives, though. What we got is a fresh plotline about a young Yautja warrior outcast named Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) teaming up with Thia, a Weyland-Yutani android (Elle Fanning), on a lethal Death Planet to hunt down the ultimate apex predator.
Pre-order the Predator: Badlands (Blu-ray): $40.99 at Amazon
Pick up the Blu-ray and watch the latest chapter of the Predator franchise from the comfort of your own home. It's also packed with deleted scenes, featurettes, and audio commentary from the director.
Pre-order the Predator: Badlands (Steelbook): $44.99 at Walmart
This special edition comes in a double-sided steelbook case and contains both the 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray versions, along with a digital copy.
It's a very different Predator movie, centering the action on the alien hunter for the first time, but it's still a great sci-fi romp that's worth checking out.
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
The prestige 4K UHD Steelbook edition for "Badlands" serves up an appetizing bonanza of exclusive bonus features, behind-the-scenes featurettes, deleted scenes, promo trailers, audio commentaries, and lots more that will bolster fans’ knowledge of the entire ambitious project.
Featurettes provided include:
- "Embodying the Predator" – Meet the talented team of designers, performers, and effects artists responsible for bringing one of cinema’s most terrifying creatures to life on screen in ways we’ve never seen before!
- "Authentic Synthetics" – Get up close and personal with synths Thia and Tessa as star Elle Fanning walks us through the process of crafting two characters who may look the same but have evolved in surprisingly unique ways.
- "Building the Badlands" – With razor sharp grass, killer trees, and terrifying animals, never has a planet been more deadly than Genna. Uncover how a team of artisans built this threatening landscape, transforming real locations into the dangerous environments seen on screen.
- "Dek of the Yautja" – For the first time ever, director Dan Trachtenberg has given audiences an extended peek at Predator culture. Follow the evolution as filmmakers reveal the process behind developing the Yautja's home world, spacecraft, and family dynamics.
- "Predator: Badlands" can be purchased now on all digital marketplace sites such as Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home.
Jeff Spry is an award-winning screenwriter and veteran freelance journalist covering TV, movies, video games, books, and comics. His work has appeared at SYFY Wire, Inverse, Collider, Bleeding Cool and elsewhere. Jeff lives in beautiful Bend, Oregon amid the ponderosa pines, classic muscle cars, a crypt of collector horror comics, and two loyal English Setters.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.