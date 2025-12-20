The holiday season is upon us. So, whether you've had your eye on something for a while or you're busy shopping the sale to come up with ideas, it's the perfect time to grab a deal, especially if there's a diehard space fan in your life that you need a gift for.

From tabletop telescopes to actual pieces of the moon, we've searched across the web for the best gifts at the best prices so you don't have to. And we're not talking about your average cosmic gifts from space-themed socks to star maps, although they're still great picks. No, these are for the space fans who are madly obsessed with the universe.

Of course, if you don't find what you're looking for here, our guides to the best telescopes, best star projectors, best Lego Star Wars sets and best binoculars will point you in the right direction.

So, with the holidays finally upon us, here's what you should be shopping for if you're on your own intergalactic journey to find something extra special for a space lover this holiday season. Or, if you're incredibly organized, bag a deal now and save it for their birthday.

Best holiday gifts for diehard space fans we recommend

Estes Blue Origin New Shepard Model Rocket: $29.99 at Amazon Own a replica of the rocket that literally took Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to space with this Estes Blue Origin New Shepard 1/66th scale model. Named after Alan Shepard, who once walked on the moon, it's a legacy piece with a rich history and a far-reaching goal to make space exploration accessible to everyone. While an actual trip on the rocket is incredibly expensive, owning a small replica that you can launch up to 400ft before deploying its own capsule with a parachute is a pretty cool consolation prize. Plus, it's one of the best model rocket sets on the market. Though it's worth noting that the engines and launchpad are sold separately.

Lego Shuttle Carrier Aircraft: $229.99 at LEGO Lego is excellent at making replica model crafting not only a fun experience, but something amazing to look at when it's all done, perfect for home decor. And you'll be kept very busy constructing over 2,000 pieces to create this detailed Lego replica model of the Boeing 747 carrier aircraft and NASA Space Shuttle Enterprise. This collectible building set is part of the Lego Icons series, a perfect gift for adult fans of model aircraft, science and space exploration. A truly iconic piece to display an era that played an integral part in human space travel.