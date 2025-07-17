Best tabletop telescopes for stargazing in 2025

All of the telescopes here are easy to set up on a tabletop, making them an easy option for beginners and professional stargazers.

The Vaonis Vespera II smart telescope on a white tabletop with the optical tube assembly pointing upwards.
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to:

This buying guide highlights the best tabletop telescopes for 2025, focusing on compact, portable models that deliver stellar performance without bulky setups.

Whether you're a beginner, a parent seeking a kid-friendly scope, or an astrophotographer chasing crisp deep-sky images, our curated list has you covered. We’ve scoured company websites and expert reviews to recommend top picks like the Vaonis Vespera II for unmatched smart imaging and the Celestron FirstScope 76 for young explorers.

From smart scopes to traditional Dobsonians, we’ll break down specifications, pros, and cons to help you choose the perfect model for your stargazing needs, ensuring portability and ease of use for all skill levels. But if you're looking to play the field, telescope-wise, then take a look at our guide to the best telescopes overall for a wider view of the telescope market. We also have a guide to the best small telescopes that are perfect for taking to dark sky sites and getting crystal clear stellar views.

The quick list

Vaonis Vespera II on a white backgroundBest overall
Vaonis Vespera II

Best overall

Premium smart telescope with 8.3MP sensor, automated tracking, and CovalENS mosaic mode for stunning deep-sky images.

Read more below

Celestron FirstScope 76 product image on a white background.Best for kids
Celestron FirstScope 76

Best for kids

Affordable Newtonian reflector with 76mm aperture, Dobsonian mount, ideal for young astronomers just starting out.

Read more below

Celestron StarSense Explorer 8-inch Dobsonian product image on a white background.Best intermediate
Celestron StarSense Explorer 8-inch Dobsonian

Best intermediate

An 8-inch Dobsonian with smartphone app alignment, ideal for deep-sky and solar system viewing.

Read more below

A Celestron StarSense Explorer 130mm Tabletop DobsonianBest for beginners
Celestron StarSense Explorer 130mm Tabletop Dobsonian

Best for beginners

A 130mm tabletop Dobsonian with smartphone app, perfect for quick and easy stargazing.

Read more below

ZWO SeeStar S50 smart telescope on a white backgroundBest smart telescope
ZWO Seestar S50

Best smart telescope

An affordable smart telescope with 50mm aperture, 2MP sensor, and 6-hour battery life for automated astrophotography.

Read more below

A ZWO Seestar S30 TelescopeBest for image capture
ZWO Seestar S30

Best for image capture

A compact smart telescope with 30mm aperture, 2MP sensor, ultra-portable for astrophotography.

Read more below

Best tabletop telescopes we recommend in 2025

Best overall

Image 1 of 3
Vaonis Vespera II in front of a black background with a blue light shining
The Vaonis Vespera II is compact enough to sit on a tabletop. (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes)

Vaonis Vespera II

Best overall - Unrivaled smart scope for effortless astrophotography

Specifications

Aperture: 50mm
Focal length: 250mm
Sensor: Sony IMX585, 8.3MP
Battery life: 4 hours
Weight: 11 lbs
Field of view: 2.5 x 1.4 degrees
Storage: 25 gb

Reasons to buy

+
Automated tracking
+
High-resolution sensor
+
Seek design
+
Wi-Fi app control.

Reasons to avoid

-
Short battery life
-
Tripod not included
-
Expensive.
Buy it if

You want premium astrophotography with minimal setup.

You’re a beginner or veteran seeking automated deep-sky imaging.

Don't buy it if:

You need a telescope for detailed planetary observation.

You’re on a tight budget for casual stargazing.

The bottom line

🔎 The Vaonis Vespera II delivers unmatched smart astrophotography, perfect for capturing galaxies and nebulae with ease, though it’s pricey.★★★★★

The Vaonis Vespera II, priced at $1,590, redefines tabletop telescopes with its smart, automated design. Its 50mm aperture and 250mm focal length, paired with an 8.3-megapixel Sony IMX585 sensor, produce crisp images of deep-sky objects like the Orion Nebula (M42).

The CovalENS mosaic mode boosts resolution to 24MP, expanding the field of view to 2.5 x 1.4 degrees—ideal for wide-field astrophotography. Controlled via the Singularity app, it auto-aligns, tracks, and stacks images, making it beginner-friendly yet powerful for veterans. Its 25GB storage holds thousands of images, but the 4-hour battery life may require a power bank for extended sessions.

Weighing 11 lbs, it’s portable but lacks a standard tripod, an extra $100-$149 cost. Light pollution filters enhance performance in urban areas, capturing pin-sharp galaxies despite streetlights. While excellent for nebulae and galaxies, its aperture and focal length limits planetary detail, making it less suited for that task.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Vaonis Vespera II

Attributes

Notes

Design

Sleek, futuristic white shell, compact at 48cm tall

Performance

Auto-alignment, Wi-Fi app control, CovalENS mosaic mode

Functionality

High-resolution 8.3MP sensor, excels in deep-sky imaging

Best for kids

Image 1 of 2
Celestron Firstscope 76 Tabletop Best Budget Telescopes
The Celestron Firstscope 76 is ideal for children with a burgeoning interest in astronomy. (Image credit: Amazon)

Celestron FirstScope 76

Best for kids - Simple, child-friendly scope for visual observing

Specifications

Aperture: 76mm
Focal length: 300mm
Sensor: N/A
Battery life: N/A
Weight: 4.3 lbs
Field of view: 1.7 degrees (with 20mm eyepiece)
Storage: N/A

Reasons to buy

+
Super lightweight
+
Easy setup
+
Two eyepieces included

Reasons to avoid

-
Limited to basic visual observing
-
No go-to or tracking
Buy it if

You want a low cost telescope for youngsters showing an interest in the night sky.

You only want something for occasional casual visual observing.

Don't buy it if:

You want a telescope for astrophotography.

You want advanced features or automation.

The bottom line

🔎 The Celestron FirstScope 76 is a budget-friendly, child-focused telescope for basic exploration of the night sky, though limited for more advanced stargazing. ★★★

Priced at just $70, the Celestron FirstScope 76 is a Dobsonian-style Newtonian reflector designed for young astronomers. Its 76mm aperture and 300mm focal length deliver clear views of bright celestial objects.

Weighing just 4.3 lbs, it’s easy for kids to handle and set up without tools. A variety of tube exterior designs are available such as a lunar themed tube assembly. Two eyepieces (20mm and 4mm) provide 15x and 75x magnification, respectively, which is enough to show the lunar craters or Saturn’s rings. Its simplicity suits ages 8 and up, but don’t expect impressive views of fainter galaxies or nebulae.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Celestron FirstScope 76

Attributes

Notes

Design

Compact, easy to use, lightweight.

Performance

Manual pointing, no app or automation.

Functionality

Clear views of bright celestial objects, limited deep-sky capability.

Best intermediate

Image 1 of 8
A Celestron StarSense Explorer 8-inch dobsonian outside on the pavement
(Image credit: Jamie Carter)

Celestron StarSense Explorer 8-inch Dobsonian

Best intermediate - App-guided Dobsonian for intermediate level stargazers.

Specifications

Aperture: 203mm
Focal length: 1200mm
Sensor: N/A
Battery life: N/A
Weight: 43.7 lbs
Field of view: 0.8 degrees (with 25mm eyepiece)
Storage: N/A

Reasons to buy

+
Large aperture
+
App-guided navigation
+
Sturdy base.

Reasons to avoid

-
Heavy
-
Manual operation
-
No automatic tracking or go-to
Buy it if

You’re someone with a keen interest in visual observing rather than imaging.

You want smartphone-guided navigation for ease of use.

Don't buy it if:

You need a compact and lightweight portable scope.

You require fully automated tracking and go-to pointing.

The bottom line

🔎The Celestron StarSense Explorer 8-inch Dobsonian offers impressive views with its easy to use app guidance, but it’s heavy and isn’t suited to long exposure astro-imaging. ★★★★

The Celestron StarSense Explorer 8-inch Dobsonian, priced around $799, is a robust choice for intermediate astronomers. Its large 203mm aperture and 1200mm focal length deliver impressive views of galaxies, nebulae, and the moon & planets.

The StarSense app uses smartphone plate-solving to guide users to 40,000+ celestial objects, ideal for those with limited knowledge of find their way around the night sky. Weighing a rather hefty 44 lbs, it’s much less portable than others listed here but offers significantly more aperture.

Two eyepieces (25mm and 10mm) offer 48x and 120x magnification. While it excels for visual observing, its size and weight mean it’s far from being a ‘grab and go’ telescope.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Celestron StarSense Explorer 8-inch Dobsonian

Attributes

Notes

Design

Sturdy Dobsonian base, large 8-inch mirror.

Performance

martphone app for guided navigation to thousands of objects.

Functionality

Bright, detailed deep-sky and planetary views.

Best for beginners

Image 1 of 1
A Celestron Starsense Explorer 130mm Tabletop telescope
This beginner-friendly Celestron tabletop telescope is perfect for quick and easy stargazing.(Image credit: Celestron)

Celestron StarSense Explorer 130mm Tabletop Dobsonian

Best for beginners - Beginner-friendly scope with app-guided navigation

Specifications

Aperture: 130mm
Focal length: 650mm
Sensor: N/A
Battery life: N/A
Weight: 15.2 lbs
Field of view: 1.5 degrees (with 25mm eyepiece)
Storage: N/A

Reasons to buy

+
App-guided
+
Lightweight
+
Easy setup

Reasons to avoid

-
Manual tracking means it can't be used for long exposure imaging.
Buy it if

You’re a beginner wanting guided stargazing with a focus on visual observing.

You need a portable, user-friendly scope and aren’t interested in deep sky astro-imaging.

Don't buy it if:

You want a telescope specifically for long exposure deep-sky astrophotography.

You need automated tracking and auto go-to pointing.

The bottom line

🔎The Celestron StarSense Explorer 130mm is a portable, app-guided scope ideal for beginners, though limited for astro-imaging applications. ★★★★

At $479, the Celestron StarSense Explorer 130mm Tabletop Dobsonian is tailored for beginners. Its 130mm aperture and 650mm focal length provide clear views of the moon, planets, and bright deep-sky objects like the Andromeda Galaxy, with a 1.5-degree field of view.

Weighing 15.2 lbs, it’s portable and sets up quickly on a tabletop. The StarSense app, using smartphone plate-solving accurately guides users to thousands of objects, making navigation intuitive.

Two supplied eyepieces (25mm and 10mm) deliver 26x and 65x magnification. While excellent for visual observation, its manual operation and smaller aperture limit its astrophotography potential.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Celestron StarSense Explorer 8-inch Dobsonian

Attributes

Notes

Design

Compact tabletop Dobsonian, lightweight build.

Performance

StarSense app for easy and accurate object location.

Functionality

Clear views of the planets and bright deep-sky objects.

Best smart telescope

Image 1 of 5
ZWO SeeStar S50 smart telescope review photo
Weighing just 5.5 lbs, the ZWO SeeStar S50 is an appealingly portable scope.(Image credit: Jamie Carter)

ZWO Seestar S50

Best smart scope - Budget-friendly smart scope geared toward deep sky astrophotography.

Specifications

Aperture: 50mm
Focal length: 250mm
Sensor: Sony IMX462, 2MP
Battery life: 6 hours
Weight: 5.5 lbs
Field of view: 1.8 x 1.0 degrees
Storage: 64gb

Reasons to buy

+
Affordable
+
User-friendly app
+
Long battery life.

Reasons to avoid

-
Low-resolution sensor
-
Limited planetary detail.
Buy it if

You want affordable smart astrophotography that is super user friendly.

You’re a beginner seeking automated imaging before investing in a more complex set-up.

Don't buy it if:

You want take high-resolution deep-sky or planetary images.

You also want to observe visually.

The bottom line

🔎The ZWO Seestar S50 is a budget-friendly smart scope for easy astrophotography, though its small sensor somewhat limits resolution. ★★★★★

Priced at an attractive $499, the ZWO Seestar S50 is a game-changer for budget-conscious astrophotographers. Its 50mm aperture and 250mm focal length, combined with a 2-megapixel Sony IMX462 sensor, capture decent images of nebulae and galaxies, with a 1.8 x 1.0-degree field of view.

The Seestar app enables Wi-Fi control, auto-centering, and image stacking, ideal for beginners. Its 64GB storage holds ample data, and the 6-hour battery supports long imaging sessions.

Weighing just 5.5 lbs, it includes a tripod and solar filter, enhancing portability and versatility. However, the 2MP sensor produces somewhat lower resolution images compared to premium models, and planetary details are underwhelming.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
ZWO Seestar S50

Attributes

Notes

Design

Compact, lightweight, includes tripod and case.

Performance

Wi-Fi app, auto-centering, image stacking.

Functionality

Decent deep-sky images, accurate pointing and tracking.

Best for image capture

Image 1 of 7
A white smart telescope with a black front is displaying red lights and a white power button is on top of three black legs on a wooden surface.
(Image credit: Future)

ZWO SeeStar S30

Best for image capture - Ultra-portable smart scope for imaging on a budget.

Specifications

Aperture: 30mm
Focal length: 150mm
Sensor: Sony IMX462, 2MP
Battery life: 6 hours
Weight: 3.6 lbs
Field of view: 2.9 x 1.6 degrees
Storage: 64gb

Reasons to buy

+
Ultra-light
+
Affordable
+
Wide field

Reasons to avoid

-
Very small aperture
-
Low-resolution sensor
Buy it if

You need an ultra-portable smart scope on a more limited budget.

You’re a beginner wanting super easy astrophotography without spending a fortune.

Don't buy it if:

You expect highly detailed views of deep sky objects or the planets.

You also want to observe visually.

The bottom line

🔎The ZWO Seestar S30 is ultra-portable for basic astrophotography, but its very small aperture limits detail and resolution. ★★★½

The ZWO Seestar S30, retailing at a remarkable $399, is the smallest smart telescope in this guide and the lowest cost such telescope available on the current market. Its 30mm aperture and 150mm focal length, paired with a 2-megapixel Sony IMX462 sensor, offer a wide 2.9 x 1.6-degree field of view, ideal for capturing large deep-sky objects like the Pleiades.

At 3.6 lbs, it’s highly portable, fitting easily into a backpack. The Seestar app provides Wi-Fi control, auto-tracking, and image stacking, with 64GB storage and a 6-hour battery life.

While its affordability and portability shine, the smaller aperture and low-resolution sensor produce less detailed images than the S50 or Vespera II, and planets appear tiny, though reasonable detail is visible when imaging the moon.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
ZWO Seestar S30

Attributes

Notes

Design

Ultra-compact, lightweight, travel-friendly build.

Performance

Wi-Fi app, auto-tracking, wide-field imaging.

Functionality

Basic deep-sky capture, limited detail due to the 30mm aperture size.