New tactical roguelite game 'Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes' sees you escape the Cylons with a full fleet of spaceships (video)

Gamescom 2025 is dropping all sorts of amazing video game announcements, so of course we're getting even more upcoming space games than we can realistically play as functional adults. Anyhow, you better make space (pun intended) for Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes, a bold new take on the famous Battlestar Galactica TV universe.

Dotemu, a publisher known for taking on all kinds of classic IPs, shared the first trailer for Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes yesterday after the game's Gamescom debut.

Roguelite veterans will instantly notice striking similarities to the sensational indie game FTL: Faster Than Light, one of the best space exploration games. FTL players command a ship while running away from an unrelenting enemy across dangerous sectors of space and, while developer Alt Shift's previous game Crying Suns didn't replicate FTL, some inspiration could definitely be felt. Now we can look forward to Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes which feels like a full-blown homage of sorts using the skin of a renowned sci-fi property.

If you aren't familiar with roguelite games, let's just say they're infinitely replayable due to procedural elements and modular structures. However, repeated failure is part of the deal as on each run you improve and learn how to ultimately get to the finish line. Needless to say, that sounds like a good fit for the rather hopeless Battlestar Galactica universe.

Beyond fleet management and tactical space battles against enemy Cylon ships, it looks like Scattered Hopes will focus on narrative events, decision-making, and consequences as you try to perfect your strategies with each run. Permanent upgrades include entirely new ship squadrons, more powerful weapons, and better-trained crew members.

Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes is coming to PC during 2026's first quarter. No console versions have been announced.