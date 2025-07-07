One of our favorite Canon cameras is the cheapest at Walmart today. Not only that, it's the lowest price we've seen!

Save over $200 ahead of Amazon's Prime Day. Walmart has some of the best deals, and this is no exception. We've seen it reduced to $1399 in previous significant sales events, but the current Walmart price tag of $1298 is the cheapest we've seen it. It seems likely that the other big brands will price match, as they often do with these sorts of sales events, but Walmart has slashed the price ahead of the rest.

We only recommend deals that are truly worth it. This camera is featured in our best camera guide and has been for some time. It also sits proudly in our best mirrorless cameras guide as the best APS-C camera. Our expert reviewer was 'seriously impressed' with this model and says it can handle anything you throw at it.

It's worth noting that the Canon EOS R8 has also been subject to a substantial discount. We believe it's one of the best beginner full-frame cameras, and it now comes with a price tag of $ 1,199. We'd probably wait a day or two on this one, though, if it's your chosen model, as we've seen it dip as low as $1070, which is a steal.

Image 1 of 7 Our reviewer found the camera was a joy to shoot with. (Image credit: Future/Kimberley Lane) The dials and controls on the Canon EOS R7 (Image credit: Future/Kimberley Lane) The articulating screen makes shooting at awkward angles easy. (Image credit: Future/Kimberley Lane) An image taken with the Canon EOS R7 during our hands-on review in blue hour. (Image credit: Future: Kimberley Lane) (Image credit: Future: Kimberley Lane) We found that the Canon EOS R7 tracks the eyes and faces of animals with remarkable accuracy. (Image credit: Future: Kimberley Lane) Our reviewer had a great time shooting creative portraits with the Canon EOS R7. (Image credit: Future: Kimberley Lane)

One of the things that impressed us most in our hands-on Canon EOS R7 review was the flawless subject eye tracking. We tested it on humans and animals, and it could keep up, even with a pair of bouncy Samoyed dogs.

We paired this camera with a Canon RF 28-70mm f/2 L USM lens. We were beyond pleased with the stunning images, which helped us to create straight out of the camera.

One thing to be mindful of is that the EOS R7 is an APS-C camera, as opposed to a full-frame camera. Any full-frame lenses you use with it will be subject to a 1.6x crop.

Key features: APS-C, 32.5MP sensor, weighs just 531g, autofocus down to -5EV, ISO range of 100-32000 (expandable to 51200), 7 stops of image stabilization, shoots up to 4K 60p video.

Product launched: June 2022

Price history: The current price of $1298 is the cheapest we have seen this camera.

Price comparison: Walmart: $1298 | Best Buy: $1499 | Adorama $1499

Reviews consensus: We gave the Canon EOS R7 4.5 out of 5 stars in our hands-on review. Only missing out to the final .5 of a star as it's APS-C not full-frame.

Space: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★★ | Tech Radar: ★★★★½

Featured in guides: Best cameras, Best mirrorless cameras

✅ Buy it if: You want to produce stunning images right out of the camera, and are also likely to make use of the near-perfect eye autotracking functionality. Children's parties, pet portraits, and sporting events would make great subjects.

❌ Don't buy it if: Astrophotography is your main photography style. For that, you'd want a full-frame camera, not an APS-C.

Alternative models: If you're looking for a beginner-friendly full-frame model, take a look at the Canon EOS R8. It's similarly priced to the EOS R7, but is full-frame; however, you will have to forgo a touch of image detail and slightly less premium build quality.

