As drones go, it's hard to beat the DJI Mini 4K on value. This beginner-friendly, entry-level drone punches well above its price tag, and it's an absolute steal at $60 off for Prime Day.

If you're thinking of getting into drone flying, you'll want a drone that's beginner-friendly and which won't break the bank. That's where this Prime Day deal comes in. In our DJI Mini 4K review, we awarded it a fantastic five stars, praising its flight performance and overall value for money. We rank it as the best entry-level drone and one of the best drones for beginners.

It's lightweight enough to be packed into a bag, and you'll get 25 minutes or so flight time out of it, though you can also buy additional batteries. If it's aerial imagery you're after, you can capture 4K 30FPS video and 12MP stills.

Even at full price, the DJI Mini 4K punches well above its weight. So if you're after a beginner-friendly drone that's powerful enough that you won't soon grow out of it, this is a real steal at $60 off.



With a 1/2.3-inch 12MP CMOS sensor and 4K/30fps (or 60fps at 1080p) video capture, this is ideal for capturing quality aerial shots. The remote doesn't have a screen but, instead, you can clip in your mobile phone and use its screen to see what the the DJI Mini 4K sees.

You'll get around 25 minutes flight time, and when the battery starts to wane the DJI Mini 4K will guide itself home. The box contains everything you need to get going; controller, battery, USB-C cable, RC cable and spare propellers. You can also buy extra batteries for additional flight time.

Key features: weight 8.7 oz / 249 g, size 7 x 5.55 x 5.47 inches / 178 x 141 x 139 mm unfolded, battery up to 31 minutes, video resolution 4K, 2.7K, 1080p, frame rate 4K 30 FPS / 2.7K up to 60 FPS 1080p up to 60 FPS. Returns to home when battery low.

Product launched: April 2024

Price history: We've seen the DJI Mini 4K drop to this price back in February, but other than that it sits around $299.

Price comparison: Amazon: $239 | Best Buy: $299 | DJI Store: $299

Reviews consensus: We think this is a superb drone and it figures into several of our best of guides. In our review of the DJI Mini 4K, we praised its performance, price and beginner-friendly features. Its Amazon reviews are nearly as positive, with a handful noting that it doesn't quite reach DJI's advertised 31 minute flight time.

TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Space: ★★★★★ | Digital Camera World: ★★★★★

Featured in guides: Best drones, Best beginner drones, Best camera drones

✅ Buy it if: You want a beginner-friendly, entry level model that won't break the bank.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want the ultimate in aerial video quality. Consider the professional-level DJI Inspire 3 instead.

