If you're looking for genuine quality this Prime Day and you want to save big on your next drone, this could be the ideal deal. In our DJI Air 3 review, we loved its excellent dual cameras, its power (especially given its portable and lightweight design) and the omnidirectional obstacle avoidance, showing real quality for your money. It's the last day of Amazon Prime Day, so time is running out to make the most of this deal.

Image 1 of 4 The DJI Air 3 is one of the best camera drones on the market and it's now a massive $165 off for Prime Day. (Image credit: James Abbott)

There's a lot to like about the DJI Air 3. Yes, we've already highlighted its dual cameras, but they offer 4K up to 100FPS, which is worth shouting about. The drone also features over 12 miles of video transmission and up to 46 minutes of flight time, which is pretty good. It also boasts omnidirectional obstacle avoidance and a smart return to home feature, so it's great for safety features. With the drone, you also get three shooting modes: Cine, Sport and Normal. These are just the highlights and you can check it all out in our review.

The drone has Dual 48MP 1/1.3-inch sensors with 24mm and 70mm cameras and it can capture vertical video too. It's important to note that while its jam-packed with quality features, tech and plenty of power, it does weigh 720g, which means you'll have to register the drone to fly it and comply with local drone regulations.

Key features: 4K video up to 100FPS, dual cameras, 48MP sensor, 46 minute flight time, omnidirectional obstacle avoidance, return to home, three shooting modes, 720g weight, over 12 miles of video transmission.

Price history: Before today's deal, we occasionally saw this price dip to around the $900 mark, but not often and it usually hovers at $1099. That means, while this isn't the lowest-ever price, this is a genuine deal.

Price comparison: Amazon: $934 | Best Buy: $1099

Reviews consensus: It offers great power and camera capabilities to those who want it. It's not ideal for those who need a mini drone but for anyone who isn't worried about having a drone that weighs more than 250g, this is a great choice.

Space: ★★★★½

✅ Buy it if: You want a powerful drone that's jam-packed with useful features and boasts excellent camera capabilities.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want a drone that weighs sub-250g.

