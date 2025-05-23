The DJI Mini 4 Pro Fly More combo is now $230 off in this massive Memorial Day drone deal and its currently at its lowest-ever price.

Save $230 on the DJI Mini 4 Pro Fly More Combo Plus and get it for its lowest-ever price.

I search for deals for a living and without an abundance of noteworthy Memorial Day drone deals available, I think this might be the best out there. DJI is responsible for some of the best drones on the market and in our DJI Mini 4 Pro review, we found it has improved video features, omnidirectional obstacle avoidance and it's not too dissimilar in price to its predecessor. The Fly More Combo Plus also means you get extras like a remote controller and extra batteries for more flight time.

Image 1 of 3 The DJI Mini 4 Pro Fly More Combo Plus might be the best Memorial Day drone deal available. (Image credit: James Abbott) (Image credit: James Abbott) (Image credit: James Abbott)

So what makes this deal a good value, aside from the price and the savings? Well, the drone itself offers 4K video resolution up to 100FPS and image resolution up to 48MP. Importantly, this drone falls under 250g, which means you don't have to worry about drone regulations regarding weight and register it with the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration). It's also designed to be palm-sized when folded, which makes it easy to transport and you get extra flight batteries, which means you can get up to 46 minutes of flight time.

The Mini 4 Pro has some impressive features and modes, aside from the physical specs. The subject tracking is improved from its predecessor and the obstacle avoidance is omnidirectional, which is a very useful safety net when flying. It also features a Return to Home mode, which means the drone will automatically return to you when battery levels are low or connection is lost. DJI's Mini 4 Pro also has Normal, Cine and Sports modes, which means a variety of flying options are available.

Key features: 249g weight, foldable design, 4K up to 100FPS, up to 48MP image resolution, Return to Home, omnidirectional obstacle avoidance, improved subject tracking, remote control, extra batteries.

Price history: Before today's deal, we've seen this drone combo retail for a little less than $1250 but as high as $1550 at times, so a price of $1099 represents good value.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Price comparison: Amazon: $1099 | Walmart: $1809

Reviews consensus: A truly top drone, it features a lot of very useful features and it's a pleasure to fly, but it isn't leaps and bounds ahead of its predecessor, the DJI Mini 3 Pro.

Featured in guides: Best camera drones

✅ Buy it if: You want one of the best Memorial Day drone deals available and you want genuine quality.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're on a budget, the DJI Mini 3 Pro is still a decent option and will cost less.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.