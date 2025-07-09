This is the star projector I’d pick for perfect views of the night sky

Save 24% this Prime Day on the Pococo Galaxy Star Projector. Featuring in our best star projectors guide as the best value rechargeable star projector, it competes with Sega Toys Homestar Flux, with us rating the image quality being just as good. If the Sega Toys Homestar Flux is out of your price range, now you can get similar functionality at an even lower price — the Pococo Galaxy Star Projector is now only $75.99, down from $99.99 on Amazon this Prime Day.

Get the Pococo Galaxy Star Projector on sale right now at Amazon for $75.99.

In our review of the Pococo Galaxy Star Projector, we gave it four out of five stars. We liked how it was rechargeable, offering more positioning flexibility as well as how realistic the imagery was. Plus, it's made from recyclable materials.

Now you can save yourself $24 this Prime Day on one of the best star projectors we've tested — giving you the opportunity to stargaze anytime, any place.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tantse Walter) (Image credit: Tantse Walter) (Image credit: Tantse Walter) (Image credit: Tantse Walter)

The Pococo Galaxy Star Projector offers realistic imagery as a static or slowly rotating image. The fact that it's rechargeable also means you can place this star projector anywhere, making it more versatile than some of its competitors that rely on being near a power source.

This projector uses discs to display different images of the night sky, bringing the wonders of the universe directly to you. Each disc is scientifically accurate so you're guaranteed a perfect view of the universe. Plus, you can expand your collection of discs, with more being available to purchase. Not only this, but the discs transfer to certain other star projectors, meaning if you ever upgrade, you won't have to start your collection again.

If Pococo Galaxy Star projector isn't quite the one for you, the Orzorz Star Projector, which we rated as the best viral star projector, is now also on sale on Amazon for $59.99 — a price we rarely see it at.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Key features: 30-degree adjustable angle, 2 million pixel lens, 95% light transmission rate, 5K Ultra HD disc lens, disc selection, rechargeable, made from recyclable materials, timer function.

Product launched: July 2023

Price history: Before today's deal, we have seen this projector being offered at $85.99, with it dropping to as low as $79.98 at a few points over the last year. These have been sporadic so this is a good deal while it lasts.

Reviews consensus: Receiving four out of five stars in our review, the Pococo Galaxy Star Projector is a great buy for accurate images of the universe. With the ability to move it around, due to its rechargeable nature, and expand your disc collection, we rate this projector highly. Live Science also gave it four out of five stars in their review.

Featured in guides: Best star projectors

✅ Buy it if: You want the ability to move your star projector easily without being restricted by having to find a power source.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want to be able to control it via a remote control or app. The Encalife Ambience Galaxy and Star Projector comes with a remote control and may be a better option if this is high on your priority list.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.