View the wonders of the night sky with one of the best star projectors around — now at one of its cheapest-ever prices
This fantastic Pococo Galaxy Star Projector is user-friendly, delivers bright, high-resolution projections and rivals more expensive rivals for performance.
The Pococo Galaxy Star Projector is one of the most popular star projectors around, with over 1,300 reviews on Amazon and 60% of reviewers giving it a 5 out 5 rating. We were very impressed in our Pococo Galaxy Projector review, highlighting its ease of use, stylish looks and that it displays projections of the moon, stars and nebulas in fantastic detail. We've included it in our best star projectors guide, following our positive experience with it.
Right now, you can pick up the Pococo Galaxy Star Projector for just $79.99 — which is $20 saving of the MRSP off $99.99, and an excellent star projector deal worth grabbing fast.
Save 20% on the Pococo Galaxy Star Projector — was
$99.99, now $79.99 at Amazon.
Save $20 on the Pococo Galaxy Projector. We think it's one of the best star projectors around. It's rechargeable and emits bright, colorful and sharp imagery that gives other more costly models we've tested a run for their money. There are three colors to choose from and all carrying the same 20% off.
Read our full Pococo Galaxy Projector review.
The Pococo with this $20 reduction is an excellent value star projector for both casual users and those looking for realistic imagery and extra features. It also doubles up as a soft light for relaxation, study, and meditation.
It's ease of use was a big highlight when we tested it as it uses three simple buttons to control the power, rotation and sleep timer. A nice feature on the Pococo Star Projector is its rechargeable battery — which means it can be charged with a USB-C cable, and since you don't have to have it plugged in when in use, it's easily moved to different locations. It's also made of recycled materials, another thing that should please environmentally-conscious buyers.
The Pococo Galaxy Star Projector uses discs that display different views of the night sky. They're all scientifically accurate and it comes with two supplied; more can be picked up separately for around $50 for six.
Key Specs: Dimensions: 6.2 x 4.7 x 4.7-inches (157 x 120 x 120mm), weight: 1.7 lbs (771g), Max. size of projection: 39 x 39 ft (12 x 12m), rechargeable battery.
Product launched: September 2022.
Price history: With a launch price of $120 the price has dipped over time and sat around the $99 mark, only dipping for sale events, like Black Friday. However, the current $79.99 price is one of the lowest prices we've seen.
Review consensus: The Pococo Star Projector ticked all the boxes for us as an overall excellent projector, and we think it's a worthwhile competitor to the likes of the much more expensive Sega Toys Homestar Flux. It has a similar functionality and we think its imagery is just as good. Add the fact that the Pococo Galaxy Star Projector is rechargeable, and adding in its current discount — it's arguably better.
Space: ★★★★
Featured in guides: Best star projectors
Buy if: You don't want to break the bank and want a star projector that combines soothing lights with detailed imagery of planets, constellations and nebulas.
Don't buy if: You're looking for the best money can buy, the Homestar Flux Home Planetarium Star Projector is our best in guide recommendation, but comes in at a whopping $259.99.
