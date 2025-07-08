The Orzorz Star Projector features in our guides for the best star projectors and best star projectors under $100, and it's now 25% off for Amazon Prime Day.

Save 25% on the Orzorz Star Projector when you get it on Amazon this Prime Day.

In our Orzorz Star Projector review, we praised its vivid imagery, the fact that it can be battery and mains-powered and that it rivals the premium models on the market, despite its price point. It has impressive features including a 180-degree rotation, high-definition images, a sleep timer and it's designed to be portable, should you want to take it on the go. Over the last year, we've rarely seen it this cheap, so this is undoubtedly one of the best Amazon Prime Day deals out there.

Image 1 of 5 The Orzorz Star Projector is a well-built, well-designed projector that rivals the big-name models on the market and is now 25% off for Prime Day. (Image credit: Tantse Walter)

We love the Orzorz Star Projector and easy to see why. It has a wide and sturdy base, a sleek design and it operates very quietly. When you partner this with high-definition imagery, easy operation and it features a sleep timer and an optional rotation function, it's perfect for ambiance setting, or to help you get to sleep.

There are expansion pack disks available, so you're not limited to the images that come with the projector. The sleep timer can be set to 15, 30 or 60 minutes, so you don't have to worry about it running all night. As it can be battery-powered, you can take it with you, which some top-end models, namely the ones from Sega Toys, don't feature. The maximum projection surface is 4 meters and all the controls are done by three simple buttons on the base of the projector.

It's important to note that this is a Prime members' exclusive deal, so you'll have to sign up for Amazon Prime, which you can enjoy a 30-day free trial of, to make the most of this offer.

Key features: Premium quality build, high-definition imagery, quiet operation, option rotation available, three easy-to-operate buttons, sleep timer and expansion disks available.

Price history: Before today's deal, we usually see the Orzorz Star Projector retail for around the $80 mark, with the occasional, but rare, deal. That means this Amazon Prime Day star projector deal is definitely worth considering.

Reviews consensus: Rated as our best viral and best option under $100, the Orzorz Star Projector rivals the best options on the market and given its price point, especially with this Amazon Prime Day deal, it's one of the best value options out there too.

Space: ★★★★★ LiveScience: ★★★★★

Featured in guides: Best star projectors, best star projectors under $100.

✅ Buy it if: You want a star projector that has that premium feel, but you don't want to pay a premium for it.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want the very best on the market, regardless of price, in which case we recommend the Sega Toys HomeStar Flux.

