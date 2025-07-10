Remember Avengers: Endgame? I absolutely do, and this Lego Marvel Avengers Endgame Final Battle 76266 set is the perfect way to commemorate the last time a main-universe MCU movie was genuinely great. Now you can get it even cheaper, thanks to Prime Day, and it may be your absolute last chance!

You can get this Lego Marvel Avengers Endgame Final Battle 76266 for $63 right now at Amazon.

This set features a scene from the climactic battle between the Avengers and the villainous Thanos. It's not just for show, either; it's a fantastic, fun set with seven minfigures and serious play potential.

But you'll have to be fast, and not just because this is a Prime Day deal. Lego has officially retired this set, meaning when it's gone it's gone. Unless you feel like paying exorbitant prices on eBay, that is. And if you're after more brick-based Marvel action, we have rounded up got the best Lego Marvel sets.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Future) Love Lego? Love Marvel's The Avengers? Then you really can't go wrong with this set. (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Whether you're looking for a stunning Marvel Lego set to sit on your shelf, or a playset to keep younger Avengers fans happy, you really can't go wrong with this towering, action-packed Lego Marvel Avengers Endgame Final Battle set.

If you're wondering where the rest of the Avengers are, Lego turned Avengers: Endgame's final battle into several sets, but this is by far the coolest. At 30cm tall, it features minifigures of Captain Marvel, Okoye, Wanda Maximoff, Shuri, Valkyrie, The Wasp and an extra chunky Thanos.

The set is semi-modular and you can attach the minifigures almost anywhere, which dials up its play potential. In our review of the Lego Marvel Avengers Endgame Final Battle 76266 set we remarked how striking the final build was, and it's a joy to put together too.



You will have to move fast, though. This set has officially been retired, so when stock's gone it's gone.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Key features: 7 minifigures, 794 pieces, 30cm tall, suitable for builders aged 10+

Product launched: August 2023

Price history: Before today's deal, the set briefly dipped lower in April, but given the set is retired it's unlikely to get any cheaper.

Price comparison: Amazon: $844.44 | Walmart: $844.44 | Best Buy: $899.99

Reviews consensus: We awarded this four and a half stars, remarking that it was fun to build and worked both as a playset and display piece. Amazon purchasers are similarly positive about the set.

Space: ★★★★½

Featured in guides: Best Lego Marvel sets

✅ Buy it if: You want a fantastic Lego set that's fun to build and great for display and play.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're not a fan of applying stickers.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.