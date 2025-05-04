Get everybody's favorite droid at its lowest-ever price for Star Wars Day!

The 2314-piece collectible Lego Star Wars R2-D2 is 30% off at its lowest-ever price for Star Wars Day this May 4th!

Lego R2-D2 on a Space.com banner.
(Image credit: Future/Amazon)

Today is Star Wars Day and there are loads of deals to be had for Star Wars fans! This Lego Star Wars R2-D2 collectible is at its lowest ever price, down 30% to $168! The 2315-piece set will please classic and new Star Wars fans and is a steal at this limited-time price.

Save 30% on Lego R2-D2 when you grab it on Amazon

This is one of the biggest Lego Star Wars deals available at the moment, you can grab the display model R2-D2, which comes with an information plaque and a Lucasfilm 50th anniversary Lego brick. It's ideal for new and veteran fans, with R2-D2 appearing in almost every Star Wars movie. If you are looking for more deals on the best Lego sets, we have pages for Lego deals and Lego space deals.

Lego Star Wars R2-D2
Lego Star Wars R2-D2: was $239.99 now $167.99 at Amazon

Save 30% on this brilliant collectible Lego Star Wars model that comes with 2314 pieces, an information plaque and a special Lucasfilm 50th anniversary Lego brick. Features include a retractable mid-leg, rotating head and Luke Skywalker's lightsaber hidden inside a compartment in the head.

View Deal
Image 1 of 1
Lego R2-D2 model with information plaque.
The Lego R2-D2 has many authentic design features like a retractable middle leg, rotating head with rising periscope and extendable front hatch with contact tools.(Image credit: Lego)

What is so good about this collectible model of everyone's favorite astromech droid? It is packed full of detail that will please even the most eagle-eyed fans of the movies. This model almost has the same capability as the real R2-D2, with a rotating head, an adjustable periscope, an extendable front hatch and even a lightsaber hidden in a compartment in the head.

Measuring 12.5 in. (31 cm) high, 7.5 in. (20 cm) wide and 6 in. (15 cm) deep, this model of R2-D2 is an impressive start or addition to your Lego Star Wars Collectibles collection.

This model is a showpiece recommended for those aged eighteen and above, but the adjustable features allow for a bunch of variations when you put the model up on the mantelpiece. It comes with a buildable display stand and an information plaque about the iconic character featuring a Lucasfilm 50th anniversary brick with a small R2-D2 figure. Celebrate this Star Wars Day with your very own loyal repair droid!

Key features: Retractable middle-leg, rotating head with rising periscope, extendable front hatch, Luke Skywalker's lightsaber hidden in secret compartment, buildable display stand with information plaque, small R2-D2 figure and Lucasfilm 50th anniversary block. Contains a total of 2314 pieces.

Product launched: July 2021

Price history: The MSRP for this model is $239.99, the same as on Lego's own site. The model was briefly $192.60 in February, but this amazing deal puts the price down to $167.99, making it the lowest it has ever been.

Price comparison: Amazon: $167.99 | Walmart: $296.00

✅ Buy it if: You're looking for a great deal on a Star Wars Lego Collectible to amaze people when put on display.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want a simple R2-D2 set for play purposes and kids.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.

Harry Bennett
Harry Bennett
E-commerce Staff Writer

