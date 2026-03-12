'Rick and Morty' season 9 promises 'No AI slop! Just Grade A organic slop' when it drops on Adult Swim later this year

Click for next article

"Rick and Morty" season 9 returns for more multiversal mayhem in May.

" Rick and Morty " is portaling back in for season 9 on Cartoon Network's Adult Swim.

It's bound to be another bizarro blast into the multiverse for the zany portal-hopping duo when the fan-favorite animated series returns on May 24, 2026, and we’ve got a crazy gallery of five first-look images to share with you.

"'Rick and Morty' is back, baby! Season Nine is all certified bangers," states the synopsis. "No AI slop! Just Grade A organic slop, made by real humans with real human traits like back hair and cysts. Please watch, or we'll have neglected our families for nothing."

Now that's a message we can get behind!

"I know it's my job to say that this show just keeps topping itself, but it also has the benefit of being true," reveals Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim.

"It's kind of scary what this show unit is doing season over season — just pouring an absurd amount of talent and brilliance into these episodes. From the first frame, you're going to see great high‑concept insanity with some of the best character writing ever done. Again, it's my job to say that, but it's also true."

This imaginative, totally-bonkers show has a legion of hardcore followers that will be pleased to know that it's been greenlit through Season 12, so the trans-dimensional diversions are far from over.