'Rick and Morty' season 9 promises 'No AI slop! Just Grade A organic slop' when it drops on Adult Swim later this year

Adult Swim's wild animated sensation is back this spring for more sci-fi insanity in May.

Rick &amp; Morty Season 9 screenshot
"Rick and Morty" season 9 returns for more multiversal mayhem in May. (Image credit: Cartoon Network)

"Rick and Morty" is portaling back in for season 9 on Cartoon Network's Adult Swim.

It's bound to be another bizarro blast into the multiverse for the zany portal-hopping duo when the fan-favorite animated series returns on May 24, 2026, and we’ve got a crazy gallery of five first-look images to share with you.

"I know it's my job to say that this show just keeps topping itself, but it also has the benefit of being true," reveals Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim.

"It's kind of scary what this show unit is doing season over season — just pouring an absurd amount of talent and brilliance into these episodes. From the first frame, you're going to see great high‑concept insanity with some of the best character writing ever done. Again, it's my job to say that, but it's also true."

This imaginative, totally-bonkers show has a legion of hardcore followers that will be pleased to know that it's been greenlit through Season 12, so the trans-dimensional diversions are far from over.