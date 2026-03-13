Can't wait for Artemis 2 to make history? Get up to 20% off these awesome Lego NASA Artemis rocket sets

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Artemis 2's launch may have been pushed back but you build your own adventure with these Lego Ideas and Lego Technic Artemis Space Launch System sets, up to 20% off in Amazon UK's Big Spring Deal sales.

The massive Lego Icons NASA Artemis Space Launch System
(Image credit: Future / Ian Stokes)

Amazon's UK Big Spring Sale means you can save up to 20% on Lego's NASA Artemis II SLS sets, ahead of the launch of Artemis II, a landmark moment for space travel, the first manned mission to orbit the moon in over fifty years!

Save £33 on the Lego Ideas NASA Artemis Space Launch System set and