Can't wait for Artemis 2 to make history? Get up to 20% off these awesome Lego NASA Artemis rocket sets
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By Chris McMullen published
Artemis 2's launch may have been pushed back but you build your own adventure with these Lego Ideas and Lego Technic Artemis Space Launch System sets, up to 20% off in Amazon UK's Big Spring Deal sales.
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Amazon's UK Big Spring Sale means you can save up to 20% on Lego's NASA Artemis II SLS sets, ahead of the launch of Artemis II, a landmark moment for space travel, the first manned mission to orbit the moon in over fifty years!
Save £33 on the Lego Ideas NASA Artemis Space Launch System set and